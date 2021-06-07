Living on the Margins, ‘Surfing’ on the Buses

I first discovered of the Loucos do Surf by way of a video posted to Fb. In it, Marlon, then 16, was browsing on a high-speed bus, oozing confidence and taking selfies. Inside an hour, I used to be exchanging messages with the surfers and planning my journey to Olinda.

Every week later, I met them at the Xambá bus terminal. They have been skeptical at first: “You aren’t a policeman?” they requested.

I confirmed them my web site and my Instagram account and, in just some hours, joined them on a bus experience.

Throughout my weeklong go to with the bus surfers in 2017, I felt completely satisfied and free. In a means, they allowed me to revisit my very own roots: Throughout my teenage years, rising up in São Paulo, I, too, engaged in sure dangerous and transgressive habits — together with pixação, a derivation of graffiti widespread in components of Brazil