livingstone-hits-longest-six-of-t20-world-cup-2021-on-kagiso-rabada-after-south-african-bowler-takes-his-first-t20-international-hattrick – Kagiso Rabada wins T20 World The third hat-trick of the Cup 2021, the English batsman hit the longest six of the tournament; Watch Video

South Africa beat England by 10 runs on the back of a hat-trick from star fast bowler Kagiso Rabada. This is the second hat-trick of his career and the first T20. Apart from this, English batsman Liam Livingst also hit the longest six on him in the same match.

South Africa’s star fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took his team to victory by taking a hat-trick in their last group stage match against England. This is the first hat-trick of Rabada’s T20 career and the third hat-trick of the current T20 World Cup. Also, he is the first bowler from South Africa to take a hat-trick in this ICC event.

Kagiso Rabada has also taken a hat-trick against Bangladesh in the 2015 ODI World Cup. Apart from Rabada, Charles Langeveldt (2005), Imran Tahir (2018) and JP Duminy (2015) have also taken hat-tricks in ODIs for the country.

Playing first, South Africa made a brilliant score of 189 runs. In reply, chasing the target of 190 runs, England also batted brilliantly. England needed 14 runs in the last over. Captain Eoin Morgan and Chris Woakes were at the crease and looked in good touch.

In the last over, the ball was in the hands of Kagiso Rabada and Chris Woakes was in front. On the first ball, Rabada hit Chris Woakes (7), captain Morgan (17) on the second ball and Chris Jordan (0) on the third ball. All three wickets were caught out.

Livingston hit the longest six

Chasing the target of 190 runs, the England team batted well. Liam Livingston also played a blistering innings of 28 runs in 17 balls. Which included one four and three sixes. During the same innings, he played an aerial shot on a ball from Rabada towards deep midwicket and the ball went straight across the stadium.

This six by Livingstone is the longest six of the T20 World Cup. The length of this six was 112 meters. Earlier, Andre Russell had hit a six of 111 meters against Australia.

Significantly, England had to face defeat by 10 runs at the hands of South Africa. Despite this win, unfortunately the team had to be dropped due to a low net run rate from Australia. England and Australia have made it to the semi-finals from Group 1.