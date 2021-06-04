Lizzo leaves fans in hysterics while eating watermelon with yellow mustard in bizarre TikTok trend

She’s change into a fan favorite on TikTok, because of by no means taking herself too significantly.

And Lizzo’s newest video had her going viral for eating watermelon with yellow mustard squeezed on prime.

The bizarre trend is doing the rounds on the social media platform, with Lizzo leaving her followers in hysterics as she gave it a go.

Watermelon sugar why: Lizzo, 33, tried out the bizarre TikTok trend which sees individuals eat watermelon with yellow mustard on prime

The Juice hit-maker, 33, joked she was beginning her personal collection as she prepped her watermelon with the condiment.

‘Welcome to is it bussing or is it disgusting,’ Lizzo instructed fans. ‘Simply kidding I simply made that up… alright, I’ve seen this s*** on the web.’

Loading up her watermelon slice, Lizzo is then seen tucking in and her response is priceless.

Unsure if she’s having fun with it or not, Lizzo appears confused and admits: ‘I don’t perceive… maintain on.’

Unconvinced: The Juice hitmaker was left baffled as she chowed down on her mustard coated melon

Bussing or disgusting? Lizzo’s facial reactions went down a deal with on the social media app

Viral sensation: Her video has been watched over 23.8million instances on-line

Decided: Lizzo repeatedly loaded up her watermelon with mustard to try to work out whether or not she preferred the style

Grabbing extra mustard, she takes one other chunk and is left simply as puzzled, shouting: ‘HUH?!’

Her humorous video has been watched over 23.8million instances and fans couldn’t get sufficient, with hundreds taking to the feedback.

Left in hysterics over Lizzo’s response, one particular person commented: ‘I like that she saved making an attempt juuust in case one thing modified (sic).’

One other fan teased: ‘I don’t know if she saved making an attempt as a result of she was confused by the style or she was having fun with it.’

Trendsetter: The trend has been doing the rounds on TikTok with Lizzo eager to attempt herself

Prompt remorse: Though her face spoke a thousand phrases as she tucked in

‘That is so humorous for no purpose,’ added another.

Loads of others have been dying to know Lizzo’s verdict on the unlikely meals mixture, with one fan quizzing: ‘Properly was it good or no?’

‘Me making an attempt to learn all of her facial expressions,’ joked one other.

Lizzo’s TikTok publish comes after she cheekily hinted she was single on Instagram and was seen having fun with a flirty change with Marvel actor Chris Evans.

Humorous: Lizzo’s TikTok followers could not assist however snort as they watched on

Curious: They have been eager to know what Lizzo actually considered the bizarre meals combo

Confused: As she ate Lizzo, joked she ‘did not perceive’ and went again for extra

Making waves: 1000’s of individuals commented on Lizzo’s publish, with some making an attempt out the trend themselves

Hysterics: Fans have been left in stitches over Lizzo’s response to the style check

The three time Grammy award winner had beforehand confessed she wished to marry the Avengers star and referred to as him a ‘uncommon breed’.

She drunkenly slid into Evans’ DMs to ‘shoot her shot’, later sharing the message with fans and joking: ‘Don’t drink and DM, youngsters.’

Evans quickly replied and instructed her: ‘No disgrace in a drunk DM. God is aware of I’ve performed worse on this app lol.’

Since then fans have been obsessed with the pair’s flirty messages to one another, with Lizzo later replying to Evans’ message: ‘Properly.. they are saying u miss 100% of the pictures you by no means take, (and even tho I unsent it like a dork), I am glad you recognize I exist now.’

He instructed her: ‘After all I do! I am a fan! Sustain the good work! xxx.’