ljp election symbol: Lok Janshakti Party symbol row, ECI freezes LJP party symbol, final decision on symbol on October 4, both facts are asked to submit relevant documents before October 4: LJP election symbol frozen by Election Commission, Chirag-Pashupati will not be able to use both

The Election Commission (ECI) has frozen the party symbol of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). Both Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Kumar Paras will not be able to use it. The final decision on whether to give party symbols to both will be taken on October 4. Both groups have been asked to bring the required documents by October 4.





The use of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) name or its election symbol ‘Bangla’ has been banned until the commission resolves disputes between rival groups.

The Election Commission has said that neither Paswan nor Chirag will be allowed to use the LJP symbol. Both camps have been asked to choose the names and symbols (if any) of their respective groups as an interim measure.

This decision of the Election Commission is very important. It is being held at a time when by-elections are being held for two assembly seats in Bihar. Voting for both seats will take place on October 30. These include Tarapur in Munger and Kusheshwarsthan in Darbhanga.

Swords have been drawn between Pashupati Kumar Paras and Chirag Paswan since the death of Lok Janshakti Party founder Ram Vilas Paswan. Paras is Chirag’s uncle and Ramvilas Paswan’s brother. Both are making their claims on the party. With the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan, two groups were formed in the party. Both groups are claiming to be the real LJP.