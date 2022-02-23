Lloyd using lessons learned at Gonzaga to lead No. 2 Arizona



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Gonzaga has made two trips to the national championship game, losing to the country’s top programs in the annual non-conference games and winning more consistently than any other program.

Even after all their success, there is still a corner of college basketball fans who insist that the jugs have been overrated, a product of Mark Few’s system and a weak convention.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd is proving that the system works just fine on a main-conference program.

Leaning towards the playbook, he helped build a few in Spokane, making Arizona an influential team in his first season in the Lloyd Desert.

Arizona is dominating the Pac-12 conference and rising to No. 2 in this week’s AP Top 25 – just behind the Few’s Zags.

“Weird, great, great – I’m proud of those guys, they’ve got a great team,” Lloyd said. “They’re family and I think they’re happy for us.”

Gonzaga (23-2, 12-0 West Coast Conference) combined for another dominant season by winning its 10th consecutive WCC title with a pair of wins last week. According to KemPom.com, the Zags won the WCC game by an average of 27 points, one of the most influential conference seasons in the last 25 years.

Gonzaga was unanimously ranked No. 1 in Monday’s poll, and could end an unbeaten WCC season this week with wins in San Francisco and No. 23 St. Mary.

“They can win the whole thing,” said Pepperdine coach Lorenzo Romer after last week’s 7-6 loss to Ganjagar. “They have the shape, they have the ability to score goals, they can guard.”

Arizona can too.

The Wildcats (24-2, 14-1 Pac-12) are nationally third with 84.8 points per game – Gonzaga leads 89.5 – and Division I leads with 20.4 assists. Arizona entered this week with a 2 1/2-game lead over No. 16 Southern California with games against Utah and Colorado.

BIG 12 BATTLE

The Big 12 race is going downhill and Saturday’s game between No. 5 Kansas and No. 10 Baylor could help shake things up.

Jayhawks (22-4, 11-2 Big 12) has a 1 1/2-game lead over the Bears and No. 9 Texas Tech and has two weeks left in the regular season. Kansas won five of six, including an 83-59 win over Baylor on Feb. 5, but the rematch will be in Waco. Jayhawks will play rival Kansas State on Tuesday.

The Bears (22-5, 10-4) have been trying to reconcile since forward Chamwa Chatchua suffered a knee injury against Texas on 12 February. Baylor beats Longhorn, but loses to Texas Tech before bouncing. Back with a win against TCU. The Bears beat Oklahoma State 66-64 overtime on Monday night after James Akinjo hit a jumper with 14 seconds left.

Second Saturday Showdown

The Southeastern Conference has a pair of marquee games on Saturday.

No. 3 Auburn (24-3, 12-2 SEC) dropped one spot in this week’s vote after losing to Florida last week, but still leads the SEC through a game over No. 6 Kentucky. The Tigers will face Ole Miss on Wednesday before heading to Knoxville on Saturday to play No. 17 Tennessee.

The Vauls lost at No. 18 Arkansas on Saturday, but knocked out Kentucky earlier in the week.

The Razorbacks (21-6, 10-4) are two games behind Auburn with Tennessee and are hoping for another top-25 win as they arrive in Kentucky.

The Wildcats (22-5, 11-3) bounced back from a loss to Tennessee with a nine-point win over Alabama on Saturday and will play LSU on Wednesday.

More races

No. 8 Villanova (21-6, 14-3 Big East) picked up a huge victory last week by beating No. 11 Providence 89-84 on the road to keep the Frears within reach of the Big East race. The Wildcats, who are trailing by 1 1/2 games, will face another team trying to catch the Fryers when they play at No. 21 Yukon on Tuesday.

The Huskies (19-7, 10-5) have won three in a row, but lost their first match against Villanova 85-74 on the road.

Expect a physical game between Big No. 15 Illinois and No. 22 Ohio State on Thursday.

The Illinois (19-7, 12-4 Big Ten) and the big man Coffee Cockburn are just a half game behind the 4th Purdue and are coming off a road win against Michigan State. The Buckeyes (17-7, 10-5) had a long shot to catch Purdue for the Big Ten title, but picked up a big win from four late in the night to beat Indiana 80-69 in overtime on Monday night.