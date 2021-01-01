LOC News: Pakistan stays big in Jammu Terrorism: Pakistan is increasing terrorism in Jammu

The army has arrested four Pakistani nationals at the Chakka Da Bagh Line of Control in Poonch district. The army has handed them over to the police. Police are investigating the motive behind the incident.According to information received, Army personnel saw four people approaching India near the Line of Control. After that, the army personnel became alert. When the four came to this side, they were arrested. Two of them were minors. After questioning him, the army handed him over to the police.

He is now being questioned by the police. So far he has not been able to give any correct answer. It is not clear for what purpose he came to India. By now all four were saying they had come to this side by mistake. The rest of the details will be known only after an inquiry, police officials said.

