Local civil rights leader Peter Pryor passes away





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local civil rights leader and World Struggle II veteran Peter Pryor has died.

Pryor was the primary Black graduate of Albany Regulation Faculty and likewise served as a board member of a number of organizations, together with the Board of Regents and the NAACP.

He was born in 1928 and served within the U.S. Military. He was a leader within the Albany neighborhood in civic affairs and civil rights.

He leaves behind his spouse Barbara, his kids and grandchildren.

