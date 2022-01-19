World

Local civil rights leader Peter Pryor passes away

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Local civil rights leader Peter Pryor passes away
Written by admin
Local civil rights leader Peter Pryor passes away

Local civil rights leader Peter Pryor passes away

peter pryor

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local civil rights leader and World Struggle II veteran Peter Pryor has died.

Pryor was the primary Black graduate of Albany Regulation Faculty and likewise served as a board member of a number of organizations, together with the Board of Regents and the NAACP.

He was born in 1928 and served within the U.S. Military. He was a leader within the Albany neighborhood in civic affairs and civil rights.

He leaves behind his spouse Barbara, his kids and grandchildren.

#Local #civil #rights #leader #Peter #Pryor #passes

READ Also  Seward Park High School Cheerleading Team Heading To The Nationals – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment