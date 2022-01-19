Local civil rights leader Peter Pryor passes away
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local civil rights leader and World Struggle II veteran Peter Pryor has died.
Pryor was the primary Black graduate of Albany Regulation Faculty and likewise served as a board member of a number of organizations, together with the Board of Regents and the NAACP.
He was born in 1928 and served within the U.S. Military. He was a leader within the Albany neighborhood in civic affairs and civil rights.
He leaves behind his spouse Barbara, his kids and grandchildren.
