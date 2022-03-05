World

Local company fulfilling hundreds of orders for Ukrainian flags

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Until a few days ago, not many people knew the colors of the Ukrainian flag. Now, buildings all around New York and the world glow in blue and yellow. People display the flag proudly alongside the American flag, and a local company can’t make them fast enough.

“They’ve been very popular lately considering what’s going on in the world,” Mary Coffey, of Gettysburg Flag Works, said.

Gettysburg Flag Works in East Greenbush is well stocked this week with the Ukrainian colors. They’ve been trying to keep up with demand with more than 300 orders coming in.

“So many Americans looking to show their support.”

The color of the blue sky above unites Ukrainians and all freedom loving people. The yellow below represents the wheat fields in a country that was known in history as the bread basket of Europe.

People here at home have been holding the Ukrainian flag with love and support.

“You see the news stories and the impact it’s having on civilians, and I think people wanna show their support,” Coffey said.

Stitch by stitch, Gettysburg Flag Works is helping to create a simple statement of solidarity. The company said you can order a flag by stopping in at their East Greenbush location or by calling them; however, it may take a few more days than normal.

