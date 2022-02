Local philanthropist Bob Curley dies at 74





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Longtime Capital Region philanthropist Bob Curley has passed away.

Coaches VS. Cancer



Curley was one of the founding fathers of Coaches versus Cancer in the Capital Region, which has been going on for at least the last 15 years. He was also known for his work with Siena College and the men’s basketball program.

He was 74 years old.

