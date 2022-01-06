Local rallies mark 1 year since January 6 Capitol siege in Washington, D.C.



NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — Today marks one year since one of the darkest days for democracy in the U.S., when an armed crowd stormed the Capitol building in protest of the 2020 election results.

Security will be on high alert today in Washington, and in our area several events are planned featuring local Democrats.

New York Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin will be on Manhattan’s Upper East Side at 11:30 a.m.

Former Staten Island Congressman Max rose is marking the anniversary in Fort Hamilton, Brooklyn.

And NYC Public Advocate and gubernatorial candidate Jumaane Williams will be at Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn.

We do not know of any local Republicans holding press conferences or attending rallies – at least none that are planned.

The January 6, 2021 attack on our democracy exposed a huge political divide in this country, and one year later there is no sign of it closing.

Democrats have sought to turn this anniversary into a rallying cry to pass federal voting rights legislation.

They want to stop some of the restrictions Republican-controlled state legislatures have passed in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he is committed to bringing a bill up for a vote, but he may have to first convince Democrats to change the Senate filibuster rule.

That would allow the bill to overcome Republican opposition by passing with a simple majority.

“Let’s be very clear,” said Schumer. “January 6th was not a mere… not merely a senseless act of a mob violence that sprung up spontaneously. It was an attempt to reverse through violent means the outcome of a free and fair election. And make no mistake, the root cause of January 6th is still with us today.”

The rally set for noon at Grand Army Plaza will focus on voting rights.

