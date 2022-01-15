Local restaurant honoring Bob Saget with weekend specials





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A neighborhood restaurant is utilizing its menu to honor the late comic and actor Bob Saget this weekend. Saget died Jan. 9 on the age of 65.

Prior to now, Cafe Madison in Albany made specials based mostly on a sure theme every weekend, and this weekend, they’re making particular which might be Full Home-themed. Final weekend’s theme honored Betty White, who handed away in December.

“It was simply type of a enjoyable homage to them. Sadly, each of them handed away, but it surely was extra of a celebration of their life and their affect on popular culture,” BMT Hospitality Dir. of Eating places John Dollard stated.

Alongside with having a theme every weekend, the restaurant additionally seems for meals gadgets which might be trending.

Accessible till Sunday, you may get the “Danny Tanner Tater Tot Beni,” the “Olsen Twins Double Stuffed Waffles,” and the “Kimmy Gibbler Nashville Scorching Breakfast Burrito.”