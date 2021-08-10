Local Texas Leaders Defy Governor Over Mask Mandates

Local leaders in open rebellion against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask warrants on Tuesday won two legal victories that paved the way for them to at least temporarily demand the face coverings they say are necessary to fight the Delta variant which is causing a skyrocketing of cases in the state.

The first setback came in Bexar County, which includes San Antonio. Masks may be mandatory in public schools and other public buildings there for now after a Texas judge ruled in favor of San Antonio and Bexar county officials who pursued the ban on the tenure of Mask of Governor Greg Abbott.

Masks will also be mandatory for county and city employees, according to San Antonio city attorney Andy Segovia. Bexar County Director General Judge Nelson W. Wolf said the decision was important because many students are too young to get vaccinated and “come back to school unprotected.”

The second blow was dealt by a Dallas County district judge who ruled that Gov. Abbott’s order improperly prevented local authorities from protecting residents in an emergency. “The citizens of Dallas County will be irreparably injured” if local leaders cannot demand “face covering and mask warrants to stop the transmission of Covid-19,” judge Tonya Parker wrote in the ruling , referring to the county chief. Chief Executive Officer Clay Jenkins In light of the decision, Justice Jenkins noted he plans to issue an emergency order for the county tomorrow.