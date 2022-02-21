Local Ukrainian church prays for peace





WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine continue, St. Nicholas Ukrainian Church in Watervliet prayed for peace in Eastern Europe. Parishioners, as well as members of the community, including Congressman Paul Tonko, attended Sunday’s service.

“Pray with us and support us. We’re not asking Americans to shed their blood, Ukrainians will be shedding their blood. We’re going to be protecting the values that America stands for,” said Andrij Baran, the President of the Capital District Branches of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America.

US leaders say a Russian invasion is imminent. Russia has gathered around 150,000 troops at different points near the Ukrainian border, also extending joint military drills with Belarus this weekend.

“I’m afraid to go to sleep, because it’s seven hours difference, what am I going to wake to? Am I going to have family dead?” Baran explained.

Several attending Sunday’s service have friends and family still living in Ukraine.

“They are not in panic, they’re feeling optimistic, because they told me it’s a different situation than what it was in 2014,” said Anna Lozynska, explaining she feels Kyiv has more support now than they did then.

She’s been raising money for her native country since 2013, just before the Revolution of Dignity, Russian annexation of Crimea and the beginning of the war in Eastern Ukraine, “Right now, we’re like a big family. Doesn’t matter, Ukrainians living in the United States or Canada, we would like to help our country.”

The service also included a virtual connection with parishioners in Lviv, a city in Western Ukraine, “It was very heartwarming and incredible moving bonds to be able to pray to God everywhere,” said Baran.

At the end of the prayer, the church also collected money for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, as everyone comes together hoping that peace can prevail.

Also present at Sunday’s service were representatives from the Armenian Orthodox Church, who showed solidarity to the people of Ukraine.