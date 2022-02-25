World

Local Ukrainians pray for peace and safety of loved ones

27 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Local Ukrainians pray for peace and safety of loved ones
Written by admin
Local Ukrainians pray for peace and safety of loved ones

Local Ukrainians pray for peace and safety of loved ones

ukraine

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The fear of conflict is growing shared by Ukrainian Americans in the Capital Region with their family abroad.

There’s a seven-hour time difference between New York and Ukraine. Ukrainians in the Capital Region and overseas say they aren’t sleeping much. Locals say they are doing everything to stay connected with loved ones.

NATO is also planning to hold a summit on Friday, February 24 with 30 countries to map out the next steps of their response. The U.N. Security Council will vote on Friday on a resolution that would demand an immediate withdrawal of all Russian troops. But 24 hours after Russia’s attack on Ukraine began, casualties have been mounting.

“My personal plan is to stay here, and even fight for my country and my family,” said Ihor Boyko.

Ihor Boyko lives in Western Ukraine. News10 was introduced to Boyko by his friends from the Capital Region at the St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church. They are now connected with shared fear over the Russian invasion into multiple Ukrainian cities.

“My plan is to stay but I sent my family a little bit far from the city because there is an airport here,” said Boyko.

Many Ukrainians are not sure what the future holds. Boyko says a dark cloud remains over the country and many Ukrainians are trying to find safety.

“People are trying to run away from here, and they’re moving to the Polish border.”

“it’s scary we just talked to our family in Kyiv and they said we will probably spend overnight in a bomb shelter,” said Vasyl Hayvnovych.

READ Also  Warren County COVID update, December 19

The Russian invasion into Ukraine has left Ukrainians in the Capital Region like Vasyl Hayvnovych are extremely concerned as they watch from 45-hundred miles away.

“We call and text basically all day to our daughter,” said Hayvnovych.

Those worries have intensified now that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ordered a military draft.

“So we have a grandson who is 21- years old and we have a son-in-law who is 45-years-old. It looks like both of them will go into the draft.”

Svetlana Babichenko from the Capital Region says her family friend’s son in Ukraine got the same notice.

“He was drafted into the army and he’s to report by Friday morning,” said Babichenko.

Babichenko says violence is not in their nature, they just want peace.

“We are not the type of people who would want to attack anyone. We just want to be friends and good neighbors.”

#Local #Ukrainians #pray #peace #safety #loved

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Relocation of Federal Agency Hurt Diversity, Watchdog Finds

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment