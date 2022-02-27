World

Locals pray for Ukraine as Russian invasion continues

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – St. Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Troy filled up Saturday with parishioners and members of the community to pray for Ukrainians as the Russian invasion continues. Deacons from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany also attended to show solidarity.

“Very sad and unbelievable what is really going on,” said Father Vasyl Dovgan from St. Nicholas. Dovgan, who is originally from Western Ukraine, still has friends and family living there.

“We cannot sleep, we cannot really be in peace here, to be far from Ukraine, to be far from them. Because every text message, every phone call, if we don’t get answered, there is no peace,” he said.

Dovgan’s father-in-law is also still there, serving in the Ukrainian military as they continue to push back against Russian forces.

“She [Dovgan’s wife] cannot sleep because her father is in the hot spot. It’s difficult to live this, to be far from, to be far from everyone,” he explained.

Other locals with ties to Ukraine are reacting, including retired Army Major Amy Crounse, who briefly served in Ukraine for the New York Army National Guard.

“Ukraine definitely wants their independence, they want to become part of NATO, they want to become a more western country, they have western beliefs. This is in direct conflict with what Russia wants,” she explained.

In 28 years of service in the Army and National Guard, her mission in Ukraine included training Ukrainian forces as part of NATO operations. Forces that would go on to fight in the Donbas Region against Russian-backed separatists.

Those she knows there, prepared to stand their ground, “They want to fight Russian aggression at all costs.”

New York State has also expressed its support for Ukraine. This weekend, buildings across the state are illuminated in blue and yellow to show solidarity. Governor Hochul has also vowed to welcome Ukrainian refugees if necessary.

