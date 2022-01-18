Lock-in period in Bank FD to be reduced from five to three years – IBA proposes to reduce the lock-in period in Bank FD from five to three years before Union Budget 2022 To be done from three years – IBA proposed before Union Budget 2022

At current, tax advantages can be found on FD schemes with a tenure of five years.

Banks have urged decreasing the tenure of fastened deposits to three years for tax advantages on the strains of mutual fund merchandise like Fairness Linked Financial savings Scheme.

Indian Banks’ Affiliation (IBA), in a pre-funds proposal submitted to the authorities, stated, “FDs have turn out to be much less enticing than different monetary merchandise (like ELSS) accessible in the marketplace for tax financial savings and if the lock-in period is shorter. This can make this product extra enticing and banks will get extra money.

The IBA in its proposal stated that the lock-in period ought to be reduced to three years from the present five years. Aside from this, in the funds proposal, particular exemption has additionally been looked for the measures taken by the banks for monetary inclusion and the expenditure incurred on selling digital banking. Banks need a particular dispute decision mechanism to be put in place for fast disposal of issues relating to taxation.

