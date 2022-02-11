Lock Up teaser- Kangana Ranaut targets from haters to Salman Khan, Karan Johar, nepotism | Reality show ‘Lock Up’ teaser release – Kangana Ranaut targets Salman, Karan from nepotism

Kangana Ranaut has created a flutter on the internet by launching her first look as the host of the reality show Lock Up. At the same time, increasing the enthusiasm of the fans, Kangana Ranaut has now released the teaser of the show. With its first glimpse, it is sure that this show is going to be quite controversial.

In the teaser, Kangana is seen getting introduced to the lockup. Also, stating the rules of the game, she took a dig at all her haters and also appeared to take a jibe at the nepotism of the industry.

Announcement of new release date of Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Shamshera’ – Akshay Kumar will not clash with Bachchan Pandey

In the teaser, Kangana said- “I have faced haters.. who filed FIR against me and used nepotism against me. They turned my life into a 24X7 reality show. But now it’s my turn. I I am bringing you, the father of all reality shows. Here you will not get bail even with papa’s money.”

Sharing the teaser on social media, the actress wrote, “Mera jail hai aisa, na chalegi bhaigiri na papa ka paisa! .. The trailer of the show will be out on February 16.

ALTBalaji and MX Player will livestream the show 24×7 on their respective platforms and will take the audience directly to the contestants. Viewers will also get a chance to punish or reward their chosen contestants and play the role of ‘Khabri’ for some of them.

Produced by Endemol Shine India, the show will premiere on ALTBalaji and MX Player from 27 February 2022. The 16 celebrity contestants who will be seen in the show will be introduced to the audience soon. Not only this, first of all the audience can also interact with the contestants.

Stay tuned to Alt Balaji and MX Player for more details!

Story first published: Friday, February 11, 2022, 14:20 [IST]