Entertainment

Lock Up teaser- Kangana Ranaut targets from haters to Salman Khan, Karan Johar, nepotism | Reality show ‘Lock Up’ teaser release – Kangana Ranaut targets Salman, Karan from nepotism

4 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Lock Up teaser- Kangana Ranaut targets from haters to Salman Khan, Karan Johar, nepotism | Reality show ‘Lock Up’ teaser release – Kangana Ranaut targets Salman, Karan from nepotism
Written by admin
Lock Up teaser- Kangana Ranaut targets from haters to Salman Khan, Karan Johar, nepotism | Reality show ‘Lock Up’ teaser release – Kangana Ranaut targets Salman, Karan from nepotism

Lock Up teaser- Kangana Ranaut targets from haters to Salman Khan, Karan Johar, nepotism | Reality show ‘Lock Up’ teaser release – Kangana Ranaut targets Salman, Karan from nepotism

breadcrumb

Television

oi-Neeti Sudha

By Filmibeat Desk

,

Kangana Ranaut has created a flutter on the internet by launching her first look as the host of the reality show Lock Up. At the same time, increasing the enthusiasm of the fans, Kangana Ranaut has now released the teaser of the show. With its first glimpse, it is sure that this show is going to be quite controversial.

In the teaser, Kangana is seen getting introduced to the lockup. Also, stating the rules of the game, she took a dig at all her haters and also appeared to take a jibe at the nepotism of the industry.

lock-upp-teaser-kangana-ranaut

Announcement of new release date of Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Shamshera' - Akshay Kumar will not clash with Bachchan PandeyAnnouncement of new release date of Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Shamshera’ – Akshay Kumar will not clash with Bachchan Pandey

In the teaser, Kangana said- “I have faced haters.. who filed FIR against me and used nepotism against me. They turned my life into a 24X7 reality show. But now it’s my turn. I I am bringing you, the father of all reality shows. Here you will not get bail even with papa’s money.”

Sharing the teaser on social media, the actress wrote, “Mera jail hai aisa, na chalegi bhaigiri na papa ka paisa! .. The trailer of the show will be out on February 16.

ALTBalaji and MX Player will livestream the show 24×7 on their respective platforms and will take the audience directly to the contestants. Viewers will also get a chance to punish or reward their chosen contestants and play the role of ‘Khabri’ for some of them.

READ Also  Netizens Are Not Happy With Vicky Kaushal Standing Atop Horse, Say

Produced by Endemol Shine India, the show will premiere on ALTBalaji and MX Player from 27 February 2022. The 16 celebrity contestants who will be seen in the show will be introduced to the audience soon. Not only this, first of all the audience can also interact with the contestants.

Stay tuned to Alt Balaji and MX Player for more details!

english summary

Kangana Ranaut shared a teaser of her new reality show Lock Upp, in which she slams people who filed FIRs against her and ‘B-grade strugglers who bad-mouth her’.

Story first published: Friday, February 11, 2022, 14:20 [IST]

#Lock #teaser #Kangana #Ranaut #targets #haters #Salman #Khan #Karan #Johar #nepotism #Reality #show #Lock #teaser #release #Kangana #Ranaut #targets #Salman #Karan #nepotism

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Jacqueline Fernandez will now collaborate with AL Vijay for a horror thriller film! Jacqueline Fernandez will now do a blast with AL Vijay

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment