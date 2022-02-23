Lock Upp: Bold and sizzling, controversy Queen Poonam Pandey is the third contestant of Kangana Ranaut’s show | Bold and sizzling Poonam Pandey is the third contestant of Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Lock Up’ – see promo

The discussion about the much awaited reality show ‘Lock Up’ to be aired on Alt Balaji and MX Player is increasing day by day. Where Kangana Ranaut was announced as the host of the show at the grand launch in Mumbai, now the makers are announcing the contestants one after the other. No doubt, audiences are eagerly waiting to see action, drama and gossip on their screens.

Amidst many rumors and speculations about the next contestant, the makers have confirmed that Poonam Pandey will be the third prisoner to join Kangana’s ‘Lock Up’ along with Nisha Rawal and Munawwar Farooqui.

A popular name in the modeling and internet world, Poonam made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Nasha. Her name has obviously added more sparkle and glamor to this reality series.

Poonam Pandey on being a part of the show said, “I am very excited to tell everyone that I am a part of India’s biggest controversial show ‘Lock Up’. I don’t know what will happen there because everything I read And having seen about the show, I understand that I have to work even for my basic needs and there is no luxury in this lock-up. So I don’t know how I will survive this but I am nervous about it. And I’m both excited.”

The show will be hosted by the Queen of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut. It will see 16 controversial celebrities jailed for months without the facilities we usually take for granted.

The show is set to premiere on 27 February 2022. ALTBalaji and MX Player will live stream the show 24×7 on their respective platforms and will also allow viewers to interact directly with the contestants.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 13:23 [IST]