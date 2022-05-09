Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut Shares Her Experience of Hosting the Just-Concluded Reality Show, Says ‘It Has Been an Absolute Game-Changer’



Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has shared her experience of hosting the just-concluded reality show ‘Lock Upp’. After streaming for 72 days, the show recently wrapped up as Munawar Faruqui won the trophy for the first season. Kangana said: “‘Lock Upp’ has been an absolute game-changer in the OTT reality space. I am glad that I chose such a strong and impactful project to make my OTT debut with. ” Lock Upp Winner Munawar Faruqui Poses With Rumoured Girlfriend Nazil in a Hot Mirror Selfie (View Pic).

“The country loved a bold yet original concept like ‘Lock Upp’ and I had an incredible time playing the host in this badass jail at the same time hosting came with great responsibility as I had to also choose the worthy badass winner.” Lock Upp Season 1 Winner: Munawar Faruqui Wins Kangana Ranaut’s Reality Show; Netizens Congratulate The Comedian On Twitter (View Pics).

She congratulated the winner Munawar Faruqui and added: “Many congratulations to Munawar for winning the ‘Lock Upp’ trophy of Season 1. Today when I am in a position of power I want to establish the highest standards of righteousness. He deserves the trophy of the first successful season of ‘Lock Upp’.”

