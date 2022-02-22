Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui is the 2nd confirmed contestant of Kangana Ranaut’s show | After Nisha Rawal, Meet Munawwar Farooqui, the second contestant from Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Lock Up’!

After announcing the name of Nisha Rawal, the first contestant from Alt Balaji and MX Player’s much-awaited reality show ‘Lock Up’, the makers have now revealed the identity of the second contestant of the show hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

While the name of the other contestant has been doing the rounds and speculations were rife, especially after the makers recently launched a video featuring a stand-up comedian, it certainly created a huge buzz among the audience. Has created anticipation as to who this person will be! But now, the wait is over and it is confirmed that stand-up comedian Munawwar Farooqui will be the second contestant of ‘Lock Up’.

Munawwar, a popular name in the world of stand-up comedy, was arrested by the Indore Police last year for hurting religious sentiments and was in jail for almost a month. Also, he is a rapper as well.

Speaking on his association with ‘Lock Up’, Munawwar says, “Lock Up is going to be a one-of-a-kind show as I believe it has the potential to change the dynamics of the content viewing experience in the Indian OTT industry. Though it will be a tough and challenging journey for me, but I am glad that this show will also give me a chance to be who I am in the real set up. MX to offer me such a unique reality show It is a pleasure to associate with Player and Alt Balaji.”

‘Lock Up’ has been the talk of the town since its launch due to its unique and never heard of format. Ekta R Kapoor is all set to bring to the Indian audience this reality show, which will stream for free on Alt Balaji and MX Player from February 27.

The show will be hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. It will see 16 controversial celebrities jailed for months without the facilities we usually take for granted.

The show is set to premiere on 27 February 2022. ALTBalaji and MX Player will live stream the show 24×7 on their respective platforms and will also allow viewers to interact directly with the contestants. Stay tuned to ALTBalaji and MX Player for more updates about the show.

