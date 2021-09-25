Lockdown was a boon for Jagriti, who brought second rank in UPSC exam! Said – could get more time to read

‘Hard work and confidence are the key to achieve success in life.’ This is to say of 24-year-old Jagriti Awasthi, who has secured the top and overall second rank in the women’s category in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2020. Let us inform that Jagriti has expressed the desire to work for the development of rural areas. He told that he had a dream of becoming an IAS since childhood, which has now come true.

Jagriti Awasthi hails from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. He did his B.Tech from Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) and cleared the GATE exam after graduation. After this Jagriti joined BHEL as a technical officer. Although she did not give up the dream of becoming an IAS and started preparing for it in 2019.

Jagriti said, “I was not selected for civil services in the first attempt so I quit my job (in BHEL) and started focusing on CSE preparation. For this, Jagriti took admission in a coaching institute in Delhi and started preparing. But then the corona epidemic knocked and there was a nationwide lockdown. Due to this he had to return to Bhopal.

Jagriti said that, “I was facing a lot of difficulties in preparing for Korana and lockdown, but I did not succumb to this epidemic. I joined online classes and finally got success in my second attempt.”

For those preparing for civil services, Jagriti said, “Having faith in yourself, one should keep working hard, it will help in achieving success.” Please tell that Jagriti’s father SC Awasthi is a homeopath, while his brother Suyash Awasthi is currently a student of MBBS second year.

Giving credit of his success to his parents, he said that, due to my preparation, my parents did not watch TV for the last 4 years. Please tell that Jagriti’s mother, who was a teacher in the school, had even left her job to fulfill her daughter’s dreams.