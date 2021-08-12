Locked Down and Fed Up, Australians Find Their Own Ways to Speed Vaccinations

Many Australians feel betrayed by the government’s rollout of the sputtering vaccine, which they say wasted sacrifices made last year. A rudimentary mixture of rage and sadness has settled in this normally happy country. Yet even as Australians swear by swear words and lash out at offenders, they are also looking for ways to contribute to grassroots efforts to speed up immunity and escape the restrictions that are popping up in the country.

There are big gaps to be filled. While the number of cases in Australia only increases by a few hundred each day, far less than in other countries dealing with the Delta variant, doctors, pharmacists and economists are all questioning the distribution, messages and other aspects of the glacial vaccination campaign in Australia.

Australia’s drug regulatory authority only approved the Moderna vaccine this week, several months after the United States and other countries. Even though the supply of doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca has increased, pushing up vaccination rates, only 24% of adults are fully vaccinated, placing Australia 35th out of 38 developed countries. And that’s since the last moment when the first Delta cases appeared in Sydney.

“We had this amazing window that no one else in the world had, with almost a year of minimal transmission of Covid, and we were told all the time that ‘this is not a race’,” said Maddie Palmer, 39, a radio and event producer. In Sydney. “I didn’t believe it back then, and now we’re right. It was a race – and they screwed it up.