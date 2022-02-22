Locked out MLB players meet with owners for 2nd day in a row



Locked out baseball players and team owners were meeting for the second day in a row on Tuesday in an effort to reach an agreement that could save March 31 opening day.

It is only the second time since the lockout began on the 83rd day of the second longest work stoppage in baseball history that bargaining over key economic issues has dragged on. The two sides also met on January 24 and 25.

The MLB has told the union that a deal is needed by Monday to start the season on time. The players did not say whether they accepted it as a deadline.

Discussions have moved this week from New York to Roger Dean Stadium, the spring training home for the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals.

On Monday, MLB increased its offer of a bonus pool of $ 5 million to $ 20 million for pre-campaign players, increased its offer to teams participating in an amateur draft lottery from three to four, and dropped the request for flexibility to reduce domestic minor league contracts. The plan is to limit the number of optional assignments to five per player per season.

The union wants a পুল 115 million bonus pool, eight teams in a draft lottery and a maximum of four optional assignments.

Players and teams are far from luxurious tax thresholds and rates. The teams have told the union they will not increase pay arbitration eligibility, reduce revenue sharing and add new methods for collecting players’ service time, which players say teams need to prevent players from being stuck in delay-free agencies.