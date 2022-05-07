Lockup grand finale winner name prize money kangana ranaut show. Lockup grand finale winner name prize money kangana ranaut show

Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lockup has moved towards the finale. The first season of Lock Up was liked the most. The Lock Up show has broken the record in terms of TRP and views. Lock Up Finale will air on ALTBalaji and MX Player on May 7 at 10.30 pm.

Many special guests along with Kangana Ranaut is all set to add to the finale. Together 7 contestants are reaching the finale of Lock Up. Munawwar Farooqui, Shivam Sharma, Payal Rohatgi, Azam Fallah, Prince Narula, Anjali Arora, Saisha Shinde are included. According to media reports, Kangana Ranaut will be seen promoting her upcoming film Dhaakad. Kangana Ranaut will be seen performing on a special song from her film Dhaakad.

Rapper Badshah will be seen setting fire to the finale as a guest. It is being told that the winner of the show will be given a prize money of 25 lakhs. Along with this, the trophy of lockup will also be in the name of the winner. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash can also add romance to the finale with their dance acts.

Along with this, the contestants can also be seen competing with each other through dance on the day of the finale. There is a buzz that either Munawar Farooqui, Prince Narula or Payal Rohatgi could become the winner of the first season of Lock Up. Along with this, Ekta Kapoor will also be seen taking life in the show along with Kangana Ranaut on the finale day.

It goes without saying that Ekta Kapoor’s show Lock Up has been creating a buzz among the OTT audience on social media for its twists, eliminations and the controversy surrounding the contestants. It is being told that seeing the success of the first season, Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut can also start the second season of Lockup this year.

