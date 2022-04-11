LockUp Show Mandana Karimi reveals she had an abortion she speaks about her relation

Kangana Ranaut’s fearless reality show ‘Lock Up’ may be a very tough and brutal game, but there is room for soft hearts in it. The show with the most controversial celebrities comes with a secret. One of which will be revealed on Monday’s episode by Mandana Karimi on the show. Which emotionally changed the flow of the game.

When Mandana Karimi was asked to reveal her secret, she revealed about having a secret relationship with a famous director. She said that their relationship became very strong in a few months and she planned to settle down with him but decided to keep it a secret as she was awaiting divorce from her ex.

Mandana Karimi became pregnant with their child and when he came to know about her unplanned pregnancy, he backtracked, the reason being that he was not emotionally and mentally ready to shoulder this responsibility. Meanwhile, she also asked her friend to persuade her to plan an abortion.

He kept on giving many reasons and refused to take care of the child, so he had to be strong and undergo an abortion. Mandana shared her deeply saddened thoughts about the same, “I didn’t want to give birth to a child when he didn’t know about his father”.

The queen further consoled Mandana by saying, “Life in the city of dreams is so cruel and existential that no one talks about such incidents”. Watch this stellar episode tonight at 10.30 pm on ALTBalaji and MX Player. ‘Lock Up’ is live 24 hours on ALTBalaji and MX Player from 27 February 2022.

Story first published: Monday, April 11, 2022, 13:24 [IST]