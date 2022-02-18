Lockupp show Kangana Ranaut files FIR against a comedian during an ongoing stand-up comedy show

Kangana Ranaut’s fearless show Lock Up: Badmaash Jail Tyranny Khel to air on ALTBalaji and MX Player has everyone on the edge of their seats. After the tremendous success of the teaser of the show, the entertainment is not stopping and the viewers are eager to know more about the show.

Well, their wait is almost over as host Kangana Ranaut has taken the first step! Kangana, against whom several FIRs have already been registered. The reality show has decided to make a comeback through Lockup. The queen of Bollywood has found the first person in her lockup.

In a recent clip dropped by Kangana, an unidentified stand-up comedian is seen cracking some jokes and the comedian is turned away from his gig. Looks like the game is about to begin. And Kangana Ranaut is sure to keep the livewire excitement going. Plus, this appears to be a start, and many more people will be arrested in the game.

The game of Lockup will be streamed live on Alt Balaji and MX Player. Kangana Ranaut will have 16 popular celebrity contestants jailed. They will compete for the most basic amenities as they fight for the title of winner. The celebrity contestants will soon be revealed to the audience, who can also interact with them for the first time and become a unique part of the show.

Friday, February 18, 2022