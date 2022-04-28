Lockupp Show Sangram Singh talk about Payal Rohatgi who confessed she can never conceive a child

Web Series oi-prachi

Recently, Payal Rohatgi cried bitterly in the lock up show. The pain of not becoming a mother was pouring out of Payal’s eyes as tears. The pain that Payal had been keeping in her mind for years. Payal expressed it in front of her loved ones between the four walls of the lock up and kept crying.

Seeing all this, his fiancee and common wealth champion heavy weight wrestler Sangram Singh could not hold back his emotions. Seeing his love cry on National TV, Sangram Singh became very emotional and released a statement in which he said, “Payal and I have known each other for 12 years. She is a very strong woman and a daughter. We have learned a lot from him. We have always supported each other in the ups and downs of life and will continue to do so.”

I have loved them dearly. I will always support him no matter what the situation. What if she can’t become a mother, it doesn’t mean that I should get married somewhere else. This can never happen. I don’t see any drawback in that. For me she is a perfect life partner. We will fill every gap with love.”

Let us tell you that a few days back, Sangram went inside the lock-up in the family episode. Payal cried seeing that. Sangram went there and praised the game of the rest of the prisoners and also encouraged Payal.

Sangram Singh believes that the strongest player in the lock-up at this time is Payal, who can win the trophy by going to the finale race. Payal and Sangram Singh may tie the knot in July this year, which was recently revealed by Sangram Singh.

Payal Rohatgi made a place in the heart of Ekta Kapoor in the show in lock up, said such a big thing

Payal Rohatgi abuses Shivam Sharma in Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Lock Up’, says ‘Namak Haram’

Lockupp: Payal Rohatgi apologizes to Zeeshan Khan – I don’t hate any religion

Lockup show: Payal Rohatgi trended on Twitter, know what people are saying, strong contestants

There was a ruckus in Kangana Ranaut’s Lockupp show, Payal Rohatgi raised questions on the makers of the show!

Payal Rohatgi in controversy: Objectionable remarks on Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru – FIR registered

Payal Rohatgi targeted by showing Katrina Kaif’s 3rd grade photo – before Salman’s help

Payal Rohatgi arrested, Sangram Singh said- Police took him at gunpoint, misbehaved

Police arrested Payal Rohatgi, accused of quarreling in the society and threatening the chairman

Payal Rohatgi’s Twitter account suspended – In the video, the actress accused Salman Khan

VIDEO Sushant Singh Rajput has been murdered, I have also got his doctor treated, there is a conspiracy!

Yes Bank Crisis: Bollywood actress expressed grief- ‘My father’s 2 crore rupees are trapped in Yes Bank’

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Go read this story about how TikTok and apps are making Starbucks orders obnoxious Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Lockupp Show Sangram Singh talk about Payal Rohatgi who confessed she can never conceive a child, here read all update

Story first published: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 17:59 [IST]