Logan Johnson, No. 23 Gaels beat San Diego for 16th straight time



Logan Johnson 14 points, Kyle Bowen’s 12th and 23rd at St. Mary’s Thursday night to beat San Diego 60-46 for their 16th win against Torres.

St. Mary’s (23-6, 11-3 West Coast) won the No. 2 seed in next week’s conference tournament. Matthias Toss had 10 points and nine rebounds for St. Mary and added 10 points to Tommy Kuhs.

The Giles have won 26 of their last 28 games against San Diego (14-14, 7-8) since 2009 and this was their second win in two weeks against Torres (10 February 86-57).

“It’s a really good win. We have to get it,” said St. Mary’s coach Randy Bennett. “It was an original game. Our boys were really dialed. We’ll take it.”

Jess Townsend has scored 13 runs for the Torres, who have lost five of their last six matches.

San Diego was playing a second-straight second game without 6-foot-10 Terrell Brown-Soares, and it looks like the dominance of the big, strong Gales from the start of the first half. They held Torreros without a field goal for seven minutes as they went 15-2 to take control. Bowen had seven points during that stretch, including a 3-pointer.

San Diego went ahead at halftime to pull Torres 16-9 until a bank shot with Townsend 11:38. Giles made the next six points.

Enjoying a size discrepancy in the front line, Giles dominated the inside to take a 37-20 halftime lead on both ends of the floor. They got their final points in the first half on a 3-pointer by the 6-foot-8 Bowen.

“I thought we played well in the first half,” Bennett said. “In the second half, we went through a bit of momentum. But the credit goes to San Diego, they kept fighting. They got back into it. I thought they played well in the second half.

“Tonight we didn’t even think about Gonzaga (next opponent). It’s all about San Diego. Our boys were ready to play.”

San Diego scored 10 points late in the game but is still 55-42 behind.

“The boys fought,” said San Diego coach Sam Schole. “We had a few stretches where it wasn’t going our way and we didn’t compete very well and I think that’s probably the difference of the game.”

Big picture

St. Mary’s: The Giles are now focused on their regular-season final against No. 1 Gonzaga at home on Saturday night. The Gels lost 74-58 to Gonzaga in Spokane on 12 February.

San Diego: Torres didn’t match the size and strength of the gales and couldn’t find anything inside the crime.

Coming next

St. Mary’s: Hosts the top Gonzaga on Saturday night.

San Diego: Hosts San Francisco on Saturday in the regular-season final.