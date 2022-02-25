Sports

Logan Johnson, No. 23 Gaels beat San Diego for 16th straight time

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Logan Johnson, No. 23 Gaels beat San Diego for 16th straight time
Written by admin
Logan Johnson, No. 23 Gaels beat San Diego for 16th straight time

Logan Johnson, No. 23 Gaels beat San Diego for 16th straight time

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Logan Johnson 14 points, Kyle Bowen’s 12th and 23rd at St. Mary’s Thursday night to beat San Diego 60-46 for their 16th win against Torres.

St. Mary’s (23-6, 11-3 West Coast) won the No. 2 seed in next week’s conference tournament. Matthias Toss had 10 points and nine rebounds for St. Mary and added 10 points to Tommy Kuhs.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

The Giles have won 26 of their last 28 games against San Diego (14-14, 7-8) since 2009 and this was their second win in two weeks against Torres (10 February 86-57).

“It’s a really good win. We have to get it,” said St. Mary’s coach Randy Bennett. “It was an original game. Our boys were really dialed. We’ll take it.”

Jess Townsend has scored 13 runs for the Torres, who have lost five of their last six matches.

St. Mary's forward Kyle Bowen (14) is seen shooting in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in San Diego on Thursday, February 24, 2022, with San Diego forward Yavuz Gultekin, right, and forward Marcellus Arlington defending.

St. Mary’s forward Kyle Bowen (14) is seen shooting in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in San Diego on Thursday, February 24, 2022, with San Diego forward Yavuz Gultekin, right, and forward Marcellus Arlington defending.
(AP Photo / Gregory Bull)

San Diego was playing a second-straight second game without 6-foot-10 Terrell Brown-Soares, and it looks like the dominance of the big, strong Gales from the start of the first half. They held Torreros without a field goal for seven minutes as they went 15-2 to take control. Bowen had seven points during that stretch, including a 3-pointer.

READ Also  Lampard won't be influenced by 'noise' around Chelsea star

San Diego went ahead at halftime to pull Torres 16-9 until a bank shot with Townsend 11:38. Giles made the next six points.

Enjoying a size discrepancy in the front line, Giles dominated the inside to take a 37-20 halftime lead on both ends of the floor. They got their final points in the first half on a 3-pointer by the 6-foot-8 Bowen.

“I thought we played well in the first half,” Bennett said. “In the second half, we went through a bit of momentum. But the credit goes to San Diego, they kept fighting. They got back into it. I thought they played well in the second half.

“Tonight we didn’t even think about Gonzaga (next opponent). It’s all about San Diego. Our boys were ready to play.”

San Diego scored 10 points late in the game but is still 55-42 behind.

“The boys fought,” said San Diego coach Sam Schole. “We had a few stretches where it wasn’t going our way and we didn’t compete very well and I think that’s probably the difference of the game.”

Big picture

St. Mary’s: The Giles are now focused on their regular-season final against No. 1 Gonzaga at home on Saturday night. The Gels lost 74-58 to Gonzaga in Spokane on 12 February.

San Diego: Torres didn’t match the size and strength of the gales and couldn’t find anything inside the crime.

Coming next

St. Mary’s: Hosts the top Gonzaga on Saturday night.

San Diego: Hosts San Francisco on Saturday in the regular-season final.

#Logan #Johnson #Gaels #beat #San #Diego #16th #straight #time

READ Also  Oman invites domestic giants Mumbai for 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs ahead of T20 World Cup 2021
Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment