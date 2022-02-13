Sports

Logan Paul calls out Floyd Mayweather over fight payment

Logan is taking his past boxing match with Paul Floyd Mayweather to the courtroom, claiming he has not yet received money for their show fight in June, TMZ Sports reported.

The outlet reported that Paul was vocal and said Mayweather had not paid him after the fight at Hard Rock Stadium last year and was planning to sue.

Logan Paul walks in the ring for an exhibition boxing match against Floyd Mayweather at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Miami Garden, Fla.

(AP Photo / Lynn Sladki)

“It’s really a bull,” Paul told TMZ outside Saddle Ranch on Thursday. “For example, we made that mistake because there are people who are not professional promotional agencies controlling where the money goes. It’s Floyd Mayweather. Before we fight him, we were willing to do whatever we wanted. Because he’s a fuming bag. “

Prior to the fight, Mayweather’s group – Mayweather Promotions – sued Paul for $ 120 million, claiming that the event would be held in Dubai due to initial discussions of the fight and that we all know that the incident took place later in Miami.

Logan Paul, left and Floyd Mayweather fight during an exhibition boxing match at the Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Miami Garden, Fla.

(AP Photo / Lynn Sladki)

When the fight broke out, Outkick previously reported that the show had more than 1 million purchases per-view and was available for শ 49.99 through both Showtime and Fanmio.

Floyd Mayweather, right, fights during an exhibition boxing match at the Logan Paul Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Miami Garden, Fla.

(AP Photo / Lynn Sladki)

Despite his current financial situation, Paul told TMZ that Floyd’s fight was a career highlight and one of the most incredible experiences of his life.

