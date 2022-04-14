Logan Webb strong for 8 innings, Giants edge Padres



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Logan Webb hit a four-hit ball in eight innings and the San Francisco Giants doubled Luke Williams home’s lone run as they beat the San Diego Padres 2-1 on Wednesday.

Webb (1-0), who emerged as the Giants ace last season, allowed one run. In the last 24 hits in 2 hours, 11 minutes of play, he retired 22 men, struck out seven and could not walk a single one.

The eight innings pitched was the highest of his career. Through his first two starts, Webb has surrendered two runs in 14 innings.

“He was great,” said Padres manager Bob Melvin. “He’s a No. 1 starter because of a really good team. He got a really good sinker, a really good change and a good breaking ball. He really got a rhythm when the first inning was over.”

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

San Diego left-hander Shawn Mania (1-1) was also stingy, holding San Francisco to two runs in six innings of four-hit ball. But Williams’ two-run double in the second erased San Diego’s 1-0 lead and was injured as a decision-making hit.

Williams said the game’s plan against Mania was to target the zone’s low pitches.

“The first pitch was a ball, but I was able to see where I wanted to hit it,” Williams said. “The second pitch, he threw it right there, and a little more in the middle, and I let it play.”

Aware that he was on a 90-95 pitch count, Web Giants lobbied pitching coach Andrew Bailey for a chance to get deeper into the game. The highest of his previous career was 8/3 innings.

“I told Bellis before, ‘If I’m Kinda Crucian, let me pitch the eighth,’ because I know I didn’t finish the eighth, so I wanted to do it,” Webb said.

Padres threatened giant reliever Camilo Doval in the ninth. Jack Cronworth arrives at the one-out infield singles, Eric Hosmer walks in with two outs and hits Jurickson Profer to load the dowel base.

But Doval knocked out pinch hitter Matt BT on an off-speed pitch to close his first save.

The Giants have captured a series that has a lot of excitement. Melvin was not satisfied on Tuesday night when the Giants stole a base and scored a single while leading a wide gap. It contributed to a shouting match between Padres’ third base coach Mike Shields and Giants first base coach Antoine Richardson, who Richardson said Shield made comments that were “racist undertones”.

Richardson and Shields sorted things out on Wednesday morning’s conversation and hugged each other on the field.

“I don’t believe he’s a racist,” said Richardson, who is black. “I think, though, at an important point, he is acknowledging that some of his words, our words, are strong and influential. And we want to raise awareness in a situation that I think is important to our community.”

Shield, who is white, admits he used inappropriate language and says he praised Richardson for not being racist.

San Diego got the web for the first run. Manny Machado doubled with one out and Cronworth drove him with a triple on the head of right fielder Heliot Ramos.

But it was, since Webb allowed only one base runner between the first and seventh innings. Padres leadoff man Trent Grisham, as he walked off the mound in the eighth episode after his final hitter’s strikeout, successfully pumped his weapons.

Instructor’s room

Padres: RHP Austin Adams was placed in a 10-day IL with a right-handed strain, and RHP Pedro Avila was brought back from El Paso to Triple. … LHP Blake Snell, dealing with an adductor injury, did not throw his scheduled bullpen session on Wednesday. No decision has been made on his next start.

Giants: Right-handed reliever John Brabia has been reinstated from the mourning list and RHP Union Marte has been replaced in Triple-A to Sacramento.

Coming next

Padres: San Diego started the 10-game homestand against Atlanta on Thursday, with RHP Joe Musgrove (0-0, 3.00 ERA) taking the hill.

Giants: San Francisco started a three-game series behind LHP Carlos Rodon (0-0, 1.80) in Cleveland on Friday.