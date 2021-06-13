[Login]Spice Money – Start Your Digital Dukaan



Spice Money is India’s greatest Aadhaar Enabled Fee System (AEPS) portal by means of which you need to use companies comparable to Dena Money Switch, Money Withdrawal, and PAN Card, and so forth with no concern. Spice Money is spreading its reputation in a short time nowadays amongst numerous specialists and totally different purchasers. It is a company that prolonged a number of companies to customers, for instance, travels service, cost service, banking service, and others. B2B Spice Money is a multifunctional banking and digital service. Spice Money has developed its compass in a restricted capability span of time. Spice cash B2B has been advancing computerized banking in rural, sparsely populated areas within the current previous.

Spice Money is a sophisticated or digital banking and monetary service Supplier Firm that’s recognized for various sorts of banking companies comparable to cash withdrawal, Stability Enquiry, Settlement, and so on. to the client, significantly by means of Aadhar card.

It’s required to have an ID to make the most of Spice Money’s service.

You need to use its service solely you probably have “ Spice Money Login ID ”. Which will be merely gotten and a enterprise of your personal will be begun.

There are some Key Options of Spice Money are displaying beneath:

Spice Money has obtained the license from RBI in addition to the BBPS license for ease of the customers.

Spice Money is moreover highlighted with the Micro ATM facility.

It additionally affords the power of benefiting Rupay Pay as you go card that’s supplied by Sure Financial institution.

Spice Money additionally affords an unimaginable facility in journey reserving because it has banded along with IRCTC.

Stability Inquiry in Spice Money ought to be attainable greater than as soon as a day.

Money Withdrawal SMS will be despatched to the client’s cellular quantity.

VLE ID is accessible for PAN playing cards in Spice Money.

For transferring pockets cash as much as 25 thousand within the financial institution, simply 5 rupees are charged.

The enticing and excessive fee can be accessible in Spice Money.

In case of any concern, assist will be taken from buyer care.

· You’ll be able to decide the selection of Fee Chart positioned in line with you in Spice Money.

Providers entry by means of Spice Money

· The AEPS Service

· The Cell Recharge facility

· Flight Reserving service

· The PAN Card Service

· ATM (Spice ATM) service

· Mini Assertion facility

· DMT ( Home Money Switch ) service

· Aadhar Pay facility

· DTH Recharge facility

· Resort Reserving service

· Electrical energy Invoice Pay service

· Life Insurance coverage service

· Fuel, Water, Fastag, Cable TV and others companies

Tips on how to register in Spice Money?

When you will register by means of the web mode, you’ll be able to register by means of the Spice Money’s licensed web site and in addition register by means of the good cellphone through the use of the Spice Money software.

Step 1: Step one is that it’s important to undergo the hyperlink https://b2b.spicemoney.com/loginPageLogin Spice Money web site.

Step 2: After this, you might be required to hit on the Be part of Us possibility supplied on the highest aspect of the web site.

Step 3: After that, a brand new web page will seem the place you will note two choices, one to obtain the app and the opposite one is to sharing your particulars, and it’s important to click on on the sharing your particulars.

Step 4: When you click on on this selection, one other web page will open the place you need to have to offer your particulars comparable to title, electronic mail deal with, cellphone quantity, and different required info. Additionally, you might be required to add your {photograph}, Pan Card, and different essential paperwork.

Step 5: After that, you might be required to hit on the Submit possibility.

Step 6: The authorities from the Spice Money staff will contact with you after some days to clarify the additional course of.

Offline Mode

Step 1: Making use of by means of the offline mode, the applicant must contact their nearest licensed Spice Money vendor to get the software type.

Step 2: After filling the appliance type, the applicant are required to submit the appliance type to the vendor together with the scanned copy of required paperwork comparable to aadhar card, pan card, financial institution passbook or cheque e book, and picture of the applicant.

Step 3: If the applicant is just not in a position to search a close-by vendor, or the applicant have every other concern, than the applicant can go to the hyperlink https://b2b.spicemoney.com/loginPageLogin of the official web site and may name on the helpline quantity that’s 0120-4026700.

Spice Money Login/Spice Money for PC

Step 1: Step one is that it’s important to undergo the hyperlink https://b2b.spicemoney.com/loginPageLogin Spice Money web site.

Step 2: After this, you might be required to enter the Person ID and Password.

Step 3: Then,it’s important to tick mark I Agree and click on on the “Login”.

Step 4: After this, OTP will obtain in your registered cellular quantity it’s important to enter the OTP.

Step 5: Within the final step, you could hit on the “Submit” button and login efficiently.

Spice Money App Login

Spice Money is offered with a snug cellular software for straightforward use. With a purpose to log in to the Spice Money app, firstly it’s important to set up the Spice Money app that might be obtainable at Google Play Retailer for android customers and Apple Retailer for Apple customers. After put in the app, comply with these easy process to register.

Step 1: Step one is to click on on the software icon of Spice Money in your good cellphone and open it.

Step 2: Then, a web page will open the place you’ll have to select your most well-liked language.

Step 3: Now, click on on the arrow button that’s supplied on the highest of the display screen.

Step 4: Now, some permissions will present that it’s important to enable after going by means of them.

Step 5: After that, it’s important to present your Adhikari ID and Password.

Step 6: After which, it’s important to tick on the field to comply with the phrases and situations.

Step 7: After that, it’s important to hit on the Login button.

Step 8: Whenever you hit on the Login, an OTP might be despatched in your registered cellular quantity.

Step 9: After this, a brand new web page will seem the place you could present the OTP that you just acquired in your cellular quantity.

Step 10: After offering the OTP, you might be required to hit on the Proceed button.

Step 11: When you click on on the Proceed button, after that you’ll have to enter your profile the place you’ll be able to take a look at totally different companies comparable to Mini ATM, Fee, Recharges, and plenty of different companies.

Tips on how to withdraw cash from Spice Money?

Step 1: Step one is that it’s important to undergo the hyperlink https://b2b.spicemoney.com/loginPageLogin Spice Money web site.

Step 2: After this, underneath AEPS Part, it’s important to click on on the “Money Withdraw”.

Step 3: Now, it’s important to choose “Financial institution” after which enter the aadhar card quantity of the buyer, enter the buyer’s cellular quantity.

Step 4: After that, it’s important to (√) on Settle for the Aadhar Consent.

Step 5: Now, it’s important to hit on the “Scan to Examine Stability”.

Tips on how to switch Spice Money to the checking account?

When you’ve got cash in your pockets and need to ship it to your financial institution, then you’ll be able to simply ship it. It will incur some cost which might be deducted from the pockets. Money Switch in IMPS Rs. 25000/- as much as Rs. Rs.5 on cash switch from Rs.25000 to Rs.2 lakh. A cost of Rs 10 might be deducted.

Step 1: Step one is that it’s important to login along with your ID after which click on on the “AEPS Settlement”.

Step 2: Then, it’s important to enter the quantity in Enter Quantity part after which choose IMPS in IMPS / NEFT in Switch Mode if the financial institution must ship Quick.

Step 3: If you could change the financial institution, after which add the account by clicking on the “Change” in any other case, it’s important to depart the financial institution which is already added.

Step 4: After this, you might be required to click on on the “Switch”.

Tips on how to Confirm RBL Financial institution eKYC?

If you’re utilizing the Spice Money, then you definitely should be seeing repeated notification of RBL e-KYC Verification. After verification the notification will cease coming. To do RBL e-KYC verification, use the next simple and easy steps:

Step 1: Step one is to login to the Spice Money and go to the RBL e-KYC Notification.

Step 2: After this, it’s important to fill within the Aadhar Quantity, Date of Beginning, and Gender and so on. after which hit on the “Submit”.

Step 3: After this, it’s important to scan the finger and full the Biometric Verification.

Step 4: As soon as the Biometric is verified, you will note all the main points.

Step 5: After that, it’s important to enter the cellular quantity after which hit on the “Ship”, after which confirm the OTP.

Step 6: After these steps, it’s important to examine the Phrases & Circumstances after which hit on the “Submit” button.

