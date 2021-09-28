Logitech’s tiny MX Key Mini ditches the numpad for other useful keys

Logitech’s MX Keys Mini is a compact, platform-agnostic wireless keyboard that lacks the numberpad found on standard MX Keys. Priced at $99.99 despite its small size, there may still be enough additions to make it a better option (you know, if it’s possible to spend $100 on a keyboard).

Logitech has added a dedicated emoji key to the Mini’s top row of function keys that lets you add some personality to your messages, plus a voice dictation key and a mic mute key that mutes at the system level, not per application. Joining them in the function row are the media and volume keys, along with the option to adjust the brightness of the keyboard backlighting.

The MX Key charges via USB-C and can flip between three Bluetooth devices via keys that let you switch easily. But something you should know about this model is that it doesn’t ship with Logitech’s integrated USB receiver, and it won’t work with one you already have. It’s a Bluetooth-only case, though it’s compatible with Logitech’s new $14.99 Bolt USB receiver that reduces latency and adds more protection.

The MX Keys Mini has many other features in common with the MX Key. Its concave, matte-textured keys provide an immersive typing experience. It also has backlighting that automatically turns on when your hand appears on the keyboard, turning off seconds after you drag.

The default version of MX Key Mini shows both Windows and macOS commands, and is also compatible with Chrome OS, Linux, Android, iOS, and iPadOS. It comes in three colors: Rose, Pale Gray and Graphite. If you’re a dedicated Apple user who doesn’t have Start and Alt buttons, Logitech makes a version that’s just for macOS and other Apple products. It’s the same price, but it only comes in a light gray color, which looks like Apple’s older desktop keyboard.

Logitech claims the MX’s Mini can deliver up to 10 days of battery life when backlighting is on, as it is by default. However, it can apparently last up to five months with the backlighting on.

You definitely don’t need to spend $99.99 to get a good wireless keyboard with scissor switches. But if you use multiple devices in your setup, and especially if you use the MX Master or Anywhere mouse, it can be easy to justify the price of the MX Keys Mini. When used with one of those, Logitech’s Flow feature lets you transfer files between macOS and Windows PCs.