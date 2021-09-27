Lois Smith is the oldest artist to win a Tony

90-year-old Lois Smith is finally a Tony winner. And not just a winner – she’s now the oldest artist to win a Tony Award for acting.

“I love the procedures of live theater,” said Smith, in Part 2 of Matthew Lopez’s more than six-hour epic, whose portrayal of Margaret, caretaker of a sanctuary for men dying of AIDS-related diseases had won for “Inheritance.”

“I first worked in a workshop on ‘The Inheritance’ where Matthew Lopez was finishing a play about the AIDS plague, and it was partly based on E.M. Forster’s book “Howard’s End”, which That had been my favorite novel for as long as I could. Remember,” she continued. who are celebrating the importance of live theatre, works here: ‘Just Connect. ‘ “

In his review of the play in The Times, Ben Brantley called Smith’s performance the only female character on the show “quietly brilliant”. She defeated 81-year-old Jane Alexander, who was drawn to “Grand Horizons”, as well as Cora Vander Brock (“Linda Vista”), Annie McNamara (“Slave Play”) and Chalia La Tour (“Slave Play”). Cicely Tyson, who died earlier this year at the age of 96, previously set the record. She was 88 in 2013, when she won the same category for her role in the revival of Horton Foote’s “The Trip to Bountiful.”