Lok Sabha Election 2024: No one knows who is with whom in the Opposition, the Opposition is clearly visible

The next Lok Sabha elections will be held in 2024. The opposition is trying to unite for this. However, it is yet to be decided who will lead it. The fight in this regard has certainly begun. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is working hard to overthrow the Modi government. She is trying her best to bring the opposition under one banner.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is considered a natural candidate to lead the opposition. It is another matter that Mamata has clearly said that only the Trinamool Congress (TMC) can fight the BJP. Nothing will happen to Congress.

At the same time, Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi, along with Vadra, are trying their best to move Modi. He has surrounded the Modi government on every issue from inflation, GST, repeal of agricultural laws to privatization. Even in the Lakhimpur Kheri case, the Congress is seen as the most aggressive so far.

Haryana Chief Minister says Shah-Delhi border will be opened soon, Kisan Morcha calls Mahapanchayat

Apart from the Congress and the TMC, the third party that has the potential to compete with the BJP is the Aam Aadmi Party. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is slowly making his mark on the national stage. Next year, the party is looking for opportunities in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Gujarat and Punjab. In all these states, the party is likely to benefit.

Rahul, Mamata or Kejriwal …

The big question is who will lead the opposition. Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal or anyone else? Will the leadership of one of these three accept the other? That is, will Mamata Rahul or Rahul Mamata or Mamata-Rahul Kejriwal be ready to contest the elections? In fact, there is a lot of math and mathematics in these three names. It cannot be said whether anyone else has the aspiration to lead the opposition. However, it is absolutely true that it is impossible for all opposition parties to come under the umbrella of any one of these three.

Mamata has no hope from the Congress

Mamata Banerjee’s morale is in seventh heaven after defeating BJP in Bengal. She wants to take the Trinamool Congress to the national level. The record-breaking victory in the Bhawanipur by-election has also filled them with confidence. Recently, Mamata wrote an article in the party’s mouthpiece ‘Jago Bangla’. In it, he has made it clear that removing the BJP from power is not a matter for the Congress. Only the Trinamool Congress can do this. He also said that Congress has broken people’s trust in two Lok Sabha elections. She has completely failed to fight the BJP. This has now been proven. The whole country now has hope from the TMC.

It is the responsibility of the government to provide free gadgets to poor students … SC expresses concern over the condition of children from weaker sections

Mamata made several claims

In the article, Mamata claimed that people were angry with the BJP. They are getting calls from different states. They all want Bengal to take the lead in the battle for a new India. With all this, Mamata has made her intentions clear. She wants to lead the opposition in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections herself. Given the kind of flamboyant leaders they are, they will seldom accept the leadership of Rahul or any other leader. Mamata also visited Delhi in July after recording a big victory in Bengal. His aim was to unite the opposition parties. He had met several leaders, including Chief Minister Kejriwal.

With Rahul Shiv Sena

Didi may be considering leading the opposition in the next Lok Sabha elections, but the situation on the ground is completely different. The role of Shiv Sena shows its features. In his weekly column in the party’s mouthpiece Saamana, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that parties like TMC and AAP are harming the game. Raut has said that this is the only option for Rahul Gandhi in the controversy over the leadership of the opposition. Currently, Shiv Sena is running the government in Maharashtra along with Congress and NCP. Raut suggested that if parties like TMC and AAP did not become part of the Congress front, it would benefit the BJP. This will upset the whole election arithmetic.