Lok Sabha elections 2024: TMC claims that Mamata Banerjee will play a key role in changing power at the Center in 2024

The TMC on Sunday vowed to oust the current government at the Center in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The TMC emphasized that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would play a key role in this change. The ruling TMC, in an editorial in its mouthpiece ‘Jago Bangla’ on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, said that the opposition across the country was trying to come together on one platform and form an alternative front.The TMC, which has targeted the central government over the recent Pegasus espionage controversy, has also said that the Center is avoiding discussions on the issue in Parliament. The party said the government was spying on leaders’ telephone conversations and did not want to discuss it in parliament. The atmosphere of division and ethnic politics in the country is worrisome.

Taliban captured in Kabul, Afghan leaders set up a council to meet fighters, they will hand over the keys of power

TMC- We want unity

In another editorial in ‘Jago Bangla’ on Saturday, the party said it was in favor of forming an alliance at the national level in the interest of the country. The party said that we are in favor of uniting non-Indian people, democratic and secular parties. Our leader Mamata Banerjee went to Sonia Gandhi’s residence in New Delhi and held a meeting because we want unity. Rahul Gandhi was also present there. We are not talking about an alliance without Congress.