Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, monthly earnings and stats in May 2021

Lokesh Gamer has established himself as one of the profitable and standard content material creators in the Indian Free Fire group.

He has an infinite fanbase and at present boasts a subscriber depend of 10.2 million on YouTube.

This text takes a have a look at Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and different data.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 220528068.

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer’s lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer has performed 3379 squad video games and has received on 718 events, sustaining a win fee of 21.24%. He racked up 6269 kills at a K/D ratio of two.36 in this mode.

With regards to the duo mode, the YouTuber has performed 1529 matches and has triumphed in 152 of them, translating to a win fee of 9.94%. With 2583 frags in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 1.88.

Lokesh Gamer has additionally performed 1287 solo video games and has secured 133 victories, making his win fee 10.33%. He has 2675 kills at a K/D ratio of two.32 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer’s ranked stats

Within the present ranked season, Lokesh Gamer has performed 3 squad matches and has 2 Booyahs to his title, translating to a win fee of 66.66%. He has 16 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 16.00.

The content material creator is but to play a sport in the ranked duo and solo modes this season.

Word: The stats in this text had been recorded on the time of writing. They’re topic to alter because the YouTuber continues to play extra video games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Lokesh Gamer’s earnings, in accordance with Social Blade

In response to Social Blade, Lokesh Gamer’s estimated monthly earnings vary from $25.7K to $410.5K. In the meantime, his estimated yearly revenue is in the vary of $307.8K and $4.9 million

Lokesh Gamer’s YouTube channel

The primary Free Fire video on Lokesh Gamer’s YouTube channel was posted in April 2019. The content material creator has since uploaded 782 movies to the channel. He at present has an enormous subscriber depend of 10.2 million, together with 848 million mixed views.

His subscribers and view depend for the previous couple of months

Within the final 30 days, Lokesh Gamer has amassed 980k subscribers and over 102 million views.

Lokesh Gamer’s social media handles

Listed here are the hyperlinks to Lokesh Gamer’s social media handles:

