London-Bound American Airlines Jet Returns To Miami Over Maskless Passenger



An American Airlines flight to London returned to Miami after a passenger refused to observe the federal requirement to put on a face masks, in keeping with the airline.

The airline known as Miami police, and officers escorted a girl off the aircraft at Miami Worldwide Airport Wednesday night with out incident. A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Division stated American Airlines employees dealt “administratively” with the passenger.

The girl was placed on American’s inner no-fly listing pending additional investigation, an airline spokesman stated. Airlines have often banned passengers in the course of the pandemic in the event that they refuse to observe obligatory masks necessities designed to stop the unfold of COVID-19.

American stated there have been 129 passengers and 14 crew members on the aircraft. Pilots turned the Boeing 777 round lower than an hour into the transatlantic flight, in keeping with monitoring service FlightAware.