London-Bound American Airlines Jet Returns To Miami Over Maskless Passenger
The girl was placed on American’s inner no-fly listing pending additional investigation, an airline spokesman stated. Airlines have often banned passengers in the course of the pandemic in the event that they refuse to observe obligatory masks necessities designed to stop the unfold of COVID-19.
American stated there have been 129 passengers and 14 crew members on the aircraft. Pilots turned the Boeing 777 round lower than an hour into the transatlantic flight, in keeping with monitoring service FlightAware.
Airlines reported practically 6,000 incidents involving unruly passengers final 12 months and 151 within the first two weeks of this 12 months, in keeping with the Federal Aviation Administration. Most of them concerned passengers who refused to put on masks.
