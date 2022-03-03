World

London: Can’t sit like this, an angry teacher decides to go to Ukraine to save his wife and children

1 day ago
Add Comment
by admin
London: Can’t sit like this, an angry teacher decides to go to Ukraine to save his wife and children
Written by admin
London: Can’t sit like this, an angry teacher decides to go to Ukraine to save his wife and children

London: Can’t sit like this, an angry teacher decides to go to Ukraine to save his wife and children

London: Can’t sit like this, an angry teacher decides to go to Ukraine to save his wife and children

London: Talking to BBC, Umne said that he has resigned from his job. Now he wants to live with his wife and child in any case.

Ian Umne of London has been killed by the Russian army’s invasion of Ukraine. His wife Nelia and son are stranded in Ukraine. Ignoring all the hopes of the end of the fight, Umne has decided that he himself will go and bring his family back from there safely. Umane has started a trip to Ukraine. He is constantly sending updates on his social media account. There are discussions of his bravery on social media. People are saluting him wholeheartedly.

Speaking to the BBC, Umne said that he has resigned from his job. Now he wants to live with his wife and child in any case. Putin is intent on killing the people there. They feel that the family needs them very much. He wrote in his post that you guys pray for Ukraine. I have packed my bags and am leaving for there.

Umne shared several videos on social media about his trip to Ukraine. In one, he is telling how he is trying to enter Ukraine through Poland. In the video posted on Monday, he told that he had crossed the border of Ukraine. Now he is close to family. He had shown his military bag before starting the journey.

President Vladimir Putin is preparing to launch a major attack on Ukraine amid talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations. Satellite images have revealed that a huge Russian army is advancing towards the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. A 64 km long Russian military convoy is located north of Kyiv. It is believed that Russia is in the mood to teach a big lesson to the Ukrainian army and its people who are strongly resisting.

READ Also  Garland Pledges Renewed Efforts to Protect Voting Rights

When the American company Maxar gave this information on Monday, there was uproar in the whole world. Many countries of the world, including America, Europe, are convincing Putin to stop the war. There are also attempts to pressure Russia through many sanctions. But it does not seem that the police are going to come under any pressure. They seem intent on removing the Ukrainian government at any cost.


#London #sit #angry #teacher #decides #Ukraine #save #wife #children

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Alabama man allegedly paid hitman with motorcycle to kill ex-wife, indictment says

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment