London: Can’t sit like this, an angry teacher decides to go to Ukraine to save his wife and children

Ian Umne of London has been killed by the Russian army’s invasion of Ukraine. His wife Nelia and son are stranded in Ukraine. Ignoring all the hopes of the end of the fight, Umne has decided that he himself will go and bring his family back from there safely. Umane has started a trip to Ukraine. He is constantly sending updates on his social media account. There are discussions of his bravery on social media. People are saluting him wholeheartedly.

Speaking to the BBC, Umne said that he has resigned from his job. Now he wants to live with his wife and child in any case. Putin is intent on killing the people there. They feel that the family needs them very much. He wrote in his post that you guys pray for Ukraine. I have packed my bags and am leaving for there.

Umne shared several videos on social media about his trip to Ukraine. In one, he is telling how he is trying to enter Ukraine through Poland. In the video posted on Monday, he told that he had crossed the border of Ukraine. Now he is close to family. He had shown his military bag before starting the journey.

President Vladimir Putin is preparing to launch a major attack on Ukraine amid talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations. Satellite images have revealed that a huge Russian army is advancing towards the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. A 64 km long Russian military convoy is located north of Kyiv. It is believed that Russia is in the mood to teach a big lesson to the Ukrainian army and its people who are strongly resisting.

When the American company Maxar gave this information on Monday, there was uproar in the whole world. Many countries of the world, including America, Europe, are convincing Putin to stop the war. There are also attempts to pressure Russia through many sanctions. But it does not seem that the police are going to come under any pressure. They seem intent on removing the Ukrainian government at any cost.