London: Death of British MP David Ames, man had stabbed him with a knife during a meeting in the church

British MP David Ames was stabbed “several times” during an event in his local constituency in south east England on Friday, Sky News and the BBC reported. Local police did not name Ames, but they have confirmed about the incident. She immediately reached the spot after the incident, after which the attacker was taken into custody.

Essex Police said in a statement that officers who arrived at the scene after 12:05 p.m. arrested one person and recovered a knife. “We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident,” the statement said.

UK Conservative MP David Amess dies after a stabbing attack. He was stabbed “multiple times” during an event in his local constituency in Essex, southeast England: AFP New Agency (Pic courtesy: David Amess’s Twitter account) pic.twitter.com/JykOaBmGvu — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021

The MP was stabbed several times – John Lamb, a local councilor at the scene, told Reuters. According to John- “He is still in the church. We are not allowed to go inside to see them. It looks very serious.”

The 69-year-old MP is from the Conservative Party of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Ames was holding his regular weekly meeting at Belfairs Methodist Church. He himself gave this information on his Twitter.

My next constituency surgery will be taking place on Friday 15th October at Belfairs Methodist Church, 251 Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea, SS9 4NG. To book an appointment please email [email protected] or call 020 7219 3452 pic.twitter.com/aHhxWPrXXi — Sir David Amess MP (@amessd_southend) October 12, 2021

Such attacks against politicians are rarely seen in Britain. Earlier in June 2016, a Labor MP, Joe Cox, was stabbed and shot dead. In 2010, Labor MP Stephen Timms was also attempted to be stabbed in his constituency, in which he narrowly escaped.

Let us inform that after the incident, heavy police force has been deployed in the surrounding area. The police denied the involvement of anyone else in the case and said that they were not looking for anyone else.