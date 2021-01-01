london-olympic-torch-bearer-pinky-karmakar-spending-hard-life-in-poverty-being-labour-at-167-per-day-wages-at-tea-garden-London Olympic torch bearer Pinky India Karmakar is fascinated by the pie, the stomach of the family, who is working as a laborer in the tea garden

Pinky Karmakar, who represented India in the torch relay of 2012 London Olympics, is leading a very sad life today. Pinky, who hails from Dibrugarh, Assam, represented India at the age of just 17 with an Olympic torch on the streets of Nottinghamshire. But today Pinky is making a living by doing a daily wage of Rs 167.

Pinky Karmakar, who became the torch bearer of the London Olympics on June 28, 2012, today at the age of 26, is taking care of herself and her family by earning Rs 167 a day in the Borborooah tea estate. Let us tell you that we are telling only about those Pinky who had reached the then Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to welcome him at the airport in 2012.

9 years ago, the Pinky whom the CM’s convoy had gone to drop her at her tea garden house, today she is the only one who has become fascinated by Pinky Pie-Pie. Pinky’s financial condition has become very bad at this time. After mother’s death and father’s overage, Pinky is taking care of her family. He also has a younger brother and two younger sisters.

Pinky was welcomed on her return from London Olympics

Pinky’s mother also used to work as a leaf picker in the tea garden. Today Pinky is also feeding her family by doing the same work at a daily wage of Rs 167.

How did Pinky get a chance to become a torch bearer?

In 2012, Pinky’s age was only 17 years and at that time she was studying in class 10th. During that time she used to run UNICEF’s Sports for Development (S4D) program. Under this program, she used to make 40 women aware of many social issues and fitness every day.

Impressed by this work of Pinky, the organizing committee of London Olympics selected her as India’s torch bearer. After which Pinky was seen running with the Olympic torch on the road of Nottinghamshire in the Olympics. On returning to the country, she was welcomed as if she had come after winning a medal.

Everything changed after mother’s death

Talking to the Times of India, Pinky told that, at the time when she got the opportunity to become a torch bearer for India in the London Olympics, she was studying in class 10th. He said, ‘I had many big dreams but today there is no hope left. After the death of my mother, I had to leave my college. The financial condition of the family had deteriorated for which I had to start a labor in the tea garden.

‘Labour’s daughter has become a laborer today’

Pinky told that, ‘From the time she was doing BA in Dibru College, many problems came in her life. The girl who gave everything for her society was of no importance to her today. I could not give any opinion to anyone but everyone used to ask me questions about what I have achieved in life. Both the government and UNICEF had shunned me.

Pinky claimed that after representing India in the Olympic Torch Relay, many promises were made to her. But till date they have not got anything as per the promises. The truth is that the daughter of a laborer has become a laborer today.





