London Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Rape and Kidnap of Sarah Everard
LONDON — A police officer has pleaded responsible to the rape and kidnapping of Sarah Everard, the British lady whose killing in March touched off a nationwide reckoning over male violence towards ladies.
The officer, Wayne Couzens, 48, showing by way of video hyperlink in a London court docket, admitted a cost of kidnapping Ms. Everard and one other of raping her afterward, in accordance to the court docket.
Mr. Couzens, who largely patrolled diplomatic premises, didn’t enter a plea in response to being charged along with her homicide, pending medical reviews, though his lawyer, Jim Sturman, mentioned he admitted accountability for Ms. Everard’s loss of life.
His admission, after the police mentioned final week that Ms. Everard had died from compression of the neck, in accordance to a autopsy examination, prompted renewed anguish about Ms. Everard’s loss of life, in addition to conversations about ladies’s security.
The disappearance of Ms. Everard, a 33-year-old advertising and marketing govt, whereas strolling dwelling from a pal’s home in South London in March introduced consideration to a pervasive longstanding difficulty of violence towards ladies in public and at dwelling. Girls in Britain shared testimonies on-line of assault and harassment and the lengths to which they went to shield themselves.
Anger on the police crystallized after officers found Ms. Everard’s physique in a woodland and arrested Mr. Couzens. It then escalated after officers forcefully arrested younger ladies at a vigil for Ms. Everard that had been banned as a result of of coronavirus restrictions.
Many felt that the police’s ways have been inappropriate, and protests sprang up in cities throughout Britain towards a policing invoice that may have given the authorities extra management over dispersing protests.
An impartial authorities assessment printed in late March discovered that officers on the vigil didn’t “act inappropriately or in a heavy-handed method,” though the occasion’s organizers maintained that the assessment didn’t exonerate the police and that officers had acted dismissively towards them.
“In the present day’s information is horrifying and upsetting,” Reclaim These Streets, the group that deliberate the vigil for Ms. Everard mentioned on Twitter. “She was simply strolling dwelling. That is the worst reminder that girls nonetheless aren’t secure in public areas, even from these tasked with defending us.”
