London Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Rape and Kidnap of Sarah Everard

LONDON — A police officer has pleaded responsible to the rape and kidnapping of Sarah Everard, the British lady whose killing in March touched off a nationwide reckoning over male violence towards ladies.

The officer, Wayne Couzens, 48, showing by way of video hyperlink in a London court docket, admitted a cost of kidnapping Ms. Everard and one other of raping her afterward, in accordance to the court docket.

Mr. Couzens, who largely patrolled diplomatic premises, didn’t enter a plea in response to being charged along with her homicide, pending medical reviews, though his lawyer, Jim Sturman, mentioned he admitted accountability for Ms. Everard’s loss of life.

His admission, after the police mentioned final week that Ms. Everard had died from compression of the neck, in accordance to a autopsy examination, prompted renewed anguish about Ms. Everard’s loss of life, in addition to conversations about ladies’s security.