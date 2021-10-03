London Police Under Fire Over Everard Murder, Respond With Safety Tips
London – Challenging the authorities by asking “search questions”. Flagging off a bus, or running into a house. Asking passersby for help.
Faced with nationwide outrage over the rape and murder of a 33-year-old marketing executive, Sarah Everard, of a police officer, London police have given women a number of safety tips when they come face-to-face with an officer whom they call an officer. admit. Threatening, or presenting someone as one.
There has been outrage and ridicule in Britain at the suggestions issued after the officer, Wayne Couzens, who kidnapped and killed Ms Everard earlier this year. They come after he was sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday for his murder.
Mr Couzens’ sentencing hearing included shocking details of how – under the guise of arrest, though he was not on duty – handcuffed and kidnapped before raping and murdering Ms Everard and setting her body on fire. And several women asked how realistic it was that police safety tips could save them if they faced a similar threat.
“This advice reflects a fundamental lack of insight on the issue of women’s safety, particularly with the police,” said the Women’s Equality Party. wrote in a post on twitter, adding that the force has failed to recognize the “huge power imbalance between the police officer and the person being arrested by them”.
The advice was accompanied by a list of other measures taken or planned to be taken by the force in light of Ms Everard’s killing, including patrols and steps leading to a new strategy to address violence against women and girls. Plans included.
But critics say the guidance and other planned measures have done little to quell fear or reverse the erosion of public trust created by a London police officer like Mr. has reduced. Her killing sparked nationwide outrage and calls for reforms to protect women.
Police fired Mr. Coogens after pleading guilty.
Several women said the guidelines issued by the police on Thursday raised questions about what they saw as a lack of meaningful action by force and the government in dealing with widespread issues of violence and misconduct in the police ranks.
And they argue that the approach once again places the onus on women to protect themselves while neglecting to address institutional failures. Others pointed out that for people of color, who may already face abuse by police, the guidance was particularly hollow.
“Imagine what would happen if an officer’s identity and intentions were ‘challenged’ when a black or ethnic minority woman/man was stopped,” Dr. Zubaida Haque wrote, former deputy director of RunnyMed Trust, a think tank focusing on racial equality.
Julian Maugham, executive director of the governance watchdog Good Law Project, said people have lost faith in the police and the criminal justice system.
“You don’t restore trust with victim-blaming, and you don’t restore trust with absurd suggestions that people run away if they’re not sure it’s a true police officer, or wave to a passing bus driver. is,” he said. “What is the bus driver going to do?”
The only way to restore confidence, Mr Maugham said, was through a public inquiry to recognize systemic policing problems and the government’s handling of widespread failures within the system and its response to such violence.
He said there is a need to draw a “very clear institutional line” that leaves zero tolerance for sexism, misogyny and sexual violence.
Some 750 Metropolitan Police officers and employees faced sexual misconduct allegations between 2010 and May 2021, and just 83 were fired, according to data obtained by iNews via a freedom of information request.
“How do you look at the numbers you know about police officers accused of sexual misconduct, and the very small number of dismissals, and conclude that the police force is institutionalized and seriously considers what to do? needed?” Mr Maugham said.
The Metropolitan Police acknowledged that Mr. Couzens’ abuse of power had shaken the force, and was one of several high-profile cases that “call on our urgent duty to do more to protect women and girls.” Let’s focus.”
It also acknowledged possible misunderstandings in the investigation before Mr. Couzens first joined the force and said officials were investigating. The allegation of indecent exposure was made by the officer a few days before Ms Everard was kidnapped.
The Metropolitan Police said it began a review of Mr. Couzense’s investigation process following his arrest for the murder of Ms. Everard. when he had passed, The review also found that an investigation into his background “may not have been done correctly” and failed to allege indecent exposure in Kent in 2015.
Some opposition lawmakers have called for the resignation of Cressida Dick, the head of London’s police force, while others have pushed for a wider investigation into potential systemic failures.
Senior government officials responsible for policing have stood behind the police commissioner.
The government’s Minister for Crime and Police, Kit Malhouse, acknowledged that the case dealt “a devastating blow to confidence” in police and raised questions about how to prevent such attacks in the future. But he said he believed Ms Dick should remain in her position.
“The question in our mind is what went wrong?” He said during an interview with Sky News on Friday. He said an investigation would be needed to assess “how this monster slipped through the trap to become a police officer” and what can be learned from it so that the police force can be “a better organization on which Have the unquestioning faith of the British people.”
Yvette Cooper, a Labor legislator and chair of the parliamentary committee that investigates the Home Office, which oversees policing, said the response of the Metropolitan Police and Government to the killing of Ms Everard was “totally inadequate”.
“We need answers,” she said A statement posted on Twitter. “How has this dangerous man been a police officer for so long? What changes need to be made in policing?
