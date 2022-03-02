World

London: Ukrainian journalist shrugs Boris Johnson in live conference, tells painful tales amidst tears

London: He said that what is the use of your restrictions. Putin and his men are resting comfortably in London. Our children, women and people are battling Putin.

American and Western countries Vladimir Putin only kept making threats amid fears of a Russian attack. His intention was never to provide military support. Anger among the helpless people of Ukraine about his attitude has started to boom. One such sight was seen in the media briefing of British PM Boris Johnson. Johnson was fiercely heard by a female journalist in a live conference.

In fact, in the press conference of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, female journalist Daria Kaleniuk asked serious questions about the destruction of Ukraine. Describing the latest situation in their country, women journalists also started crying. It is clearly visible in the video of the conference that Johnson was also stunned at his poignant appeal. He could not even speak for a while. He kept silent listening to the woman. This video is now going viral.

Referring to the crisis in Ukraine, the female journalist scolded Johnson badly. Keep in mind that the situation is getting worse due to the ongoing seven-day war, but all the countries along with America and its allies NATO are only engaged in verbal hoarding. They are patting themselves on the back by imposing sanctions on Russia, while this unprecedented crisis facing the world required active military assistance. All the countries are refusing to send the army.

The female journalist told Boris Johnson that the people of Ukraine are crying. They don’t know where to go. On the other hand America and Western countries have sat silently. Everyone is afraid that the third world war might start. The journalist said that you people have to understand your responsibility. We cannot be left uninjured before Russia.

He said that what is the use of your restrictions. Putin and his men are resting comfortably in London. It doesn’t matter to them. Our people have suffered. Our children, women and people are battling Putin. British PM Johnson said after listening to the journalist that he is constantly updating the situation of Russian action, but this crisis is not such that Britain can solve it through military means.

On the other hand, the people of Ukraine are standing by to fight against Russian attacks. Parents are dedicating themselves for the security of the country by sending their children out. The Ukrainian government has appealed to the youth to join the army. It is reported that thousands of Ukrainian civilians have been armed and deployed to assist the military. Earlier, during the speech of Ukrainian President Zelensky in the European Parliament, the German translator started crying in the middle of the program after getting hurt.


