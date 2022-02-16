London: When Prince Charles called the Duchess of Cornwall ‘Mehbooba’ during a speech at the British Museum, know who Camilla is

During a speech at the British Museum, Britain’s Prince Charles called the Duchess of Cornwall as “Mehbooba”. However, both the members of the royal family also call each other by different names. This couple may soon be seen sitting on the royal throne of Britain. Queen Elizabeth recently said that once Charles becomes king, Camilla will also become queen. The Queen said these things in the joy of completing 70 years of her coronation. According to her statement, Camilla will be known as the ‘Queen Consort’ in the future.

On the other hand, people do not like Camilla, the next Queen of Britain. People remembered Princess Diana on social media. Very few people are showing up in Camilla’s favor. Camilla’s life has been full of controversies. He is accused of sabotaging Prince Charles’s first marriage with his late wife, Princess Diana. It is said that she came in the middle of their marriage, due to which Charles and Diana had to divorce. Princess Diana later died in a road accident. Princess Diana of course died in the year 1997. People’s craze for him is still the same as before.

Diana also said in an interview to BBC television in 1995 that we are three people in this marriage. Charles and Camilla loved each other. Then Charles was Diana’s husband. After Diana’s death in a road accident in Paris in 1997, Charles and Camilla brought their love to the world.

Camilla was born on July 1947 in a wealthy family in London. He did his schooling from Switzerland and France. Then completed his studies from London. She first met Prince Charles during a polo match in the 1970s. Both came closer to each other. It is said that Charles never proposed to Camilla. Camilla married British Army officer Andrew Parker in 1973. But Camilla divorced in 1995 due to her proximity to Charles.

A year later in 1996, Charles and Diana also divorced. Prince Charles and Camilla started living together as husband and wife without marriage. The two came out publicly together in 1999 and then brought their relationship openly to the public. They married on 9 April 2005 in Windsor.