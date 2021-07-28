LONDON – An advance advertisement for the Marble Arch Mound – London’s newest tourist attraction – suggested that an Arcadian landscape would be created in the middle of the city, with spectacular views over Hyde Park.

A huge man-made hill, more than 80 feet high, would rise at one end of Oxford Street, London’s busiest shopping district. Costing around £ 2million, or roughly $ 2.7million, the design renderings suggested it would be covered in lush trees and visitors could climb to the top – and “feel a light breeze“against their skin.

The hill was part of a £ 150million Westminster Council plan to attract visitors to the city center after the pandemic. In May, Time Out, London’s leading SEO magazine, described it as “visually striking / bonkers.”

The reality turned out to be somewhat different. Since opening on Monday, the mound has been widely ridiculed online as being more of a folly than a dream – a pile of block scaffolding covered in patches of vegetation that appear to be in danger of slipping, and that it isn’t even. not high enough to look over the trees in Hyde Park.