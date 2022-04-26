Long COVID-19 may be caused by abnormally suppressed immune system in some people: UCLA-led study



NewYou can listen to Gadget Clock articles now!

The potential contributor to Long Covid-19 may actually be an abnormally suppressed immune system, and not a hyperactive, according to a UCLA-led research group. The study, recently published in the journal Peer-Review Clinical infectious diseases.

This contradicts what scientists previously believed was an over-activated immune response to SARS-CoV-2, often referred to as a “cytokine storm”, which is the main cause of the debilitating syndrome. Health experts told Gadget Clock that the “cytokine storm” was an over-reactive inflammatory reaction in an infected person that could cause potential damage to the lungs and other organs, possibly leading to serious illness or even death.

Long covid, which occurs in a subset of patients recovering from COVID-19, is a syndrome in which several symptoms, including shortness of breath, muscle aches, fatigue, vocal fatigue, and brain fog, persist for months following an acute infection, health experts explained to Gadget Clock. .

Obese patients are more likely to benefit from a time-restricted diet than a calorie-restricted diet, research says

According to a press release about the UCLA study, a limited understanding of the causes of long covid makes this condition challenging to treat.

“Although this was a small pilot study, it suggests that some people with long-term covid may actually have less-active immunity after recovering from COVID-19, which could mean a treatment to boost their immunity,” said Dr. Otto. Young, a professor at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine’s Department of Medicine, Infectious Diseases and Microbiology, Immunology and Molecular Genetics, said in a press release.

While investigating the notion that long covid-19 was triggered by an underlying hyperactive immune response, UCLA-led research team studied the effects of monoclonal antibody leuronlimab on long covid-19, involving 55 people. The condition Leronlimab is an antibody that binds to an immune receptor involved in inflammation called CCR5, the study authors explained in the release.

Participants were randomly selected to receive weekly injections of antibody or saline placebo for eight weeks. During that time, investigators have tracked the 24 symptom changes associated with long covid, according to the release.

In the report, investigators explained that they initially thought that blocking CCR5 with leuronlimab would weaken the immune response after COVID-19 infection.

STDs increased in the first year of the Kovid-19 epidemic, the CDC report found

“But we found the exact opposite,” Young, who is also a senior author, said in the release. “Patients who improved were those who started with low CCR5 in their T cells, their immune systems were suggested to be less active than normal, and those who did develop CCR5 levels actually increased. This leads to new estimates that in some individuals The long covid is related to suppressing the immune system and not being hyperactive, and while blocking its activity, the antibody can stabilize the CCR5 expression on the cell surface, thereby enhancing other immune receptors or functions. “

The researchers said in a release that the results “suggest a complex role of CCR5 in maintaining a balance of inflammatory and anti-inflammatory effects, such as through T regulatory cells.”

Dr. Aaron Glatt, a spokesman for the Infectious Diseases Society of America, who was not involved in the study, commented on Gadget Clock’ findings, saying: “At the moment, however, our understanding of the pathogenesis of” long covid “is unclear. We are supporting this study by conducting further research to investigate a different possible mechanism,” he said. . “

The study authors say the results need to be confirmed in a larger, more specific study. The release also states that the study was conducted by Leronlimab manufacturer CytoDyn Inc. Was funded by and was managed by researchers employed or employed as consultants by the company