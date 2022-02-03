‘Long COVID’ patients leave ‘antibody signature’ that may help predict syndrome, study says



According to a study published this week, COVID-19 patients do not have to wait long after being infected to see if they develop post-acute COVID-19 syndrome (PACS), also known as long covid. Communication with nature .

“We want to be able to identify and identify as soon as possible those who are at risk of developing long covid,” said Dr. Onur Boyman, a researcher and co-author of the research at the University Hospital’s Department of Immunology. Zurich .

“The most frequent symptoms of long covid are known to be fatigue, shortness of breath. [shortness of breath]And cognitive impairment (also called ‘brain fog’, including loss of concentration and memory), as well as aches and pains (including headaches), cough, changes in smell or taste, and diarrhea, “the study found. Says .

This syndrome is referred to as “long-hole covid” or “post-covid syndrome” in people who have been infected with COVID-19 but are experiencing long-term side effects and symptoms, according to Mayo. Clinic .

“It is estimated that 10% -30% of people who become infected with COVID-19 will develop long-term covid,” said Dr. Greg Vanichkachorn, medical director of covid activity rehabilitation at the Mayo Clinic. Activities .

The World Health Organization defines syndrome as a symptom that usually lasts for at least three months after a patient has covid-19 without finding an alternative. Diagnosis But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines it more commonly as a “post-covidial condition” that occurs four or more weeks after patients become infected. COVID-19 .

Swiss researchers have defined long covid for their research as the persistence of one or more COVID-19 related symptoms for more than four weeks after the onset of their first COVID-19 related symptoms.

The team evaluated the treatment history of 175 patients who had been diagnosed with Covid-19 and compared them to 40 healthy patients without Covid-19 for a one-year study period, with 82.2% having severe infections and 53.9% with chronic Covid. Patients with mild infections using the World Health Organization classification for mild or severe COVID-19 infections.

The authors found that patients with chronic Covid disease had lower levels of their IgM and IgG3 antibodies, which help fight infections in the bloodstream, throughout the disease, compared to mild patients. Infection .

The authors refer to this antibody response as an “immunoglobulin signature” because, unlike the inflammatory markers that increase transiently at the onset of the disease, the detected antibodies remain stable over time, making them attractive biomarkers.

When they combined these “signatures” with the participant’s age, past medical history of asthma, and five specific symptoms during the initial infection, the researchers were 75% effective in predicting the risk of long covid regardless of the patient’s blood sample. .

NBC News Digital reports, however, that since the study was conducted between April 2020 and August 2021, some time before the amicron was not known to be broadcast, it is unclear whether the results now apply to patients, as more than 99% of all In the case of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Secondary to Omicron in the United States Resistance .

Dr Claire Steves, a senior clinical lecturer at King’s College London, noted an additional limitation of the study was that it did not consider participants’ immunization status.

“It will be important to see if these markers are still predictable in vaccinated individuals because most of the world has been vaccinated or has a previous infection.”

Another key limitation, he noted, is the study’s long definition of Covid-19, which defines the syndrome as a chronic symptom lasting more than four weeks, in contrast to the international consensus to focus more on more than 12 persistent symptoms. Week .

“There are still more cases, more people at risk of developing long-term symptoms. We urgently need to do more research on how to prevent this from happening. Tools like these predictive models can be used to identify people at high risk for enrollment. Research for therapeutics.” Trial, “Steves added.