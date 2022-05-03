Long Island crash: Police investigate deadly accident in Baldwin, Nassau County
It happened just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday on Grand Avenue just sound of Demott Avenue in Baldwin.
Video from NewsCopter 7 showed what appeared to be a head-on collision between two vehicles.
At least one person was killed.
There was no immediate word what led to the crash.
Grand Avenue was shut down in both directions from Carl Avenue to Demott Avenue as police investigated.
