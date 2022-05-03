World

Long Island crash: Police investigate deadly accident in Baldwin, Nassau County

2 days ago
Add Comment
by admin
Long Island crash: Police investigate deadly accident in Baldwin, Nassau County
Written by admin
Long Island crash: Police investigate deadly accident in Baldwin, Nassau County

Long Island crash: Police investigate deadly accident in Baldwin, Nassau County

BALDWIN, Nassau County (WABC) — Police are investigating a deadly crash in Nassau County.

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday on Grand Avenue just sound of Demott Avenue in Baldwin.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed what appeared to be a head-on collision between two vehicles.

At least one person was killed.

There was no immediate word what led to the crash.

Grand Avenue was shut down in both directions from Carl Avenue to Demott Avenue as police investigated.

ALSO READ | Met Gala returns as stars don bold shimmery gilded era looks

EMBED >More News Videos

Sandy Kenyon reports live from the 2022 Met Gala red carpet where tonight’s theme is ‘gilded glamour.’

———-
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo

Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.


#Long #Island #crash #Police #investigate #deadly #accident #Baldwin #Nassau #County

READ Also  Massachusetts Dem arrested for DUI after crash, blows nearly four times the legal limit

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment