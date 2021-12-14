Long Island deadly crash: Loved ones of teen killed by drunk driver speak out



WOODMERE, Long Island (WABC) — Heartbroken friends and family are speaking out after a 15-year-old was killed by an alleged drunk driver on Long Island.

The crash occurred in Woodmere at 11 p.m. Saturday.

Friends say 38-year-old Miriam Seltzer had just picked up her teenage daughter and her three friends from a camp reunion.

Nassau County police say her white 2018 Audi was turning onto Peninsula Boulevard from Edward Avenue heading south as a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup was heading northbound when they collided.

Friends say 15-year-old Liel Namdar was killed in the collision. Her family held a funeral for her Sunday night and her family was flying with her body to Israel on Monday.

Seltzer, a single mother of three, was listed in critical condition and was fighting for her life, but opened her eyes for the first time Monday.

“Kindness, sweetness, she’s a nice warm person, she treats everyone with respect,” friend Atara Stawis said.

The three other teenagers in the Audi suffered less serious injuries and are expected to survive. They are all said to be 10th-graders who attended the same high school in Far Rockaway.

Parents say the girls at the school are overcome with grief and guilt — asking themselves why it wasn’t me?

The driver of the truck, 34-year-old Javier Aguilera of West Hempstead, was charged with vehicular manslaughter, vehicular assault, and driving while intoxicated.

Friends and residents say there have been several fatal crashes at the scene in the last few years and they have been begging for a traffic light.

“We’re all devastated honestly, I’m not sure if this could’ve been avoided with a red light but it certainly would’ve felt like we did our part,” said friend Devora Ulman.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Department of Transportation but has not yet heard back.

