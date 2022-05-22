Long Island Drunk Driving Crash Kills 3 – Gadget Clock





Three ladies driving within the backseat of a automotive on Long Island had been killed late Saturday in a suspected drunk driving crash.

Authorities rushed to the New Hyde Park crash website shortly after 11 p.m. when the driving force of a Mercedes-Benz smashed right into a Lincoln City Automobile with six folks inside.

Police discovered mangled automobiles and a number of victims on the Jericho Turnpike. Three ladies had been declared useless on the scene.

The 2 different passengers and driver of the Lincoln had been taken to an area hospital.

Dante Lennon, the 22-year-old driver of the Mercedes, is dealing with costs of vehicular manslaughter and driving whereas intoxicated. He was arrested and brought to a hospital to be handled for accidents sustained within the crash.

Police mentioned Lennon will likely be arraigned as quickly as medically doable. Lawyer data for the Freeport man was not instantly identified.

